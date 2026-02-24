[Korea Water Resources Corporation 2025 Startup Leap Package Package CEO] Water & Air, A Smart Water-Tech Specialist Manufacturing Integrated Water Management Systems

KYUNG JIN CHO, CEO of Water & Air



Water & Air is an environmental technology firm founded on the philosophy that ‘water purifies air, and air purifies water.’ Established in October 2019 by CEO Kyung Jin Cho—an engineer specialized in environmental engineering with extensive experience in sustainable purification R&D—the company bridges the gap between theoretical research and field-ready applications.“Water & Air possesses 3rd-generation hybrid microbubble generation technology capable of solving diverse environmental challenges, including water quality improvement in rivers and ponds, odor reduction, GHG capture, and automated debris recovery”, said CEO Cho. “We are a smart water-tech specialist capable of supporting national integrated water management plans that require the most advanced and suitable technologies.”The company's core technologies are concentrated into three strategic brands. AirBeat, Algae Control & Underwater Aeration System. Utilizing 3rd-generation vortex-based microbubble technology, AirBeat is an integrated system that applies oxygen and treatment agents simultaneously. By dissolving oxygen into the water as microbubbles, it comprehensively suppresses green/red algae, suspended solids, and odors. It is optimized for the era of smart water treatment through PLC and sensor-based remote monitoring and control.VivaBio, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Capture & Purification System. VivaBio is an underwater treatment system that captures industrial emissions into water for purification and subsequently recycles the treated water. This technology is directly linked to ESG goals, showing excellence in reducing CO2, acid gases, and fine particles while enabling the reuse of water resources.QuillaFlow, Intelligent Debris Recovery & Purification System. QuillaFlow is an AI-driven system that uses object recognition to identify and automatically collect floating pollutants in rivers, canals, and waterfronts in real-time. By combining this with microbubble purification, it enhances overall water quality. It is particularly effective for controlling the flow of land-based waste into the ocean.“Our core competitiveness lies in the smartification and intelligence of basic water treatment equipment”, Cho emphasized. “We have upgraded traditional facilities—such as algae control systems, odor reduction units, and chlorine dioxide generators—into remote-controlled, sensor-integrated platforms. This allows for data-driven water quality management by modernizing actual equipment to keep pace with rapid advancements in water pollution measurement technology.”A major milestone this year was the application of AI vision-based intelligent mission computer technology to the debris recovery system. With the prototype for integrated recovery and purification nearing completion, the company expects to provide an automated solution for urban river management—a major pain point for local governments.Water & Air is currently in discussions with overseas petrochemical firms regarding wastewater treatment technology MOUs and international investment. The global scalability and ESG-based competitiveness of the VivaBio and AirBeat technologies are receiving high evaluations from international stakeholders.Looking ahead, CEO Cho remarked, “The ultimate goal of Water & Air is to redefine urban water management and modernize water treatment equipment for a sustainable future.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com