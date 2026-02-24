[Korea Water Resources Corporation 2025 Startup Leap Package Package CEO] BIOLINKs, Developing Animal Alternative Testing Methods by Replicating Complex In Vivo Mechanisms in In Vitro Environments

Chang ki Lim, CEO of BIOLINKs



-Advanced Alternatives, Developing testing methods that replace animal-based evaluations of biological agents with in vitro experiments



-Commercialization, Developing and bringing to market high-precision Cell-Based Potency Assay (CBPA) systems

BIOLINKs is a specialist in animal alternative testing, developing methods that replace mandatory animal testing in the Quality Control (QC) process of biological medicines with cell-based assays. Known as CBPA (Cell-Based Potency Assay), this field is experiencing rapid market growth alongside the global surge in biopharmaceutical development.CEO Chang ki Lim began his career in biopharmaceutical R&D at the Hanmi Pharmaceutical Research Center. For approximately 22 years, he dedicated himself to developing in vitro and in vivo efficacy systems and conducting new drug evaluation research. He later spent five years at Huons, where he led the development of botulinum toxin, and continued his career at Angook Pharmaceutical, spearheading various new drug development projects.“BIOLINKs is developing and commercializing cell-based potency assay systems that can replace animal-based evaluations of biological products with in vitro experiments”, CEO Lim explained.“A prime example is botulinum toxin—commonly known by the brand name Botox (AbbVie)—which is produced by many pharmaceutical companies in Korea. Botulinum toxin inhibits neurotransmission by removing proteins that release neurotransmitters at nerve endings. Traditionally, hundreds of mice must be sacrificed to verify the potency of these products. BIOLINKs has successfully achieved equivalence by replacing these mandatory animal tests with cell-based in vitro potency assays. Our next pipeline includes developing CBPAs for tetanus vaccines, and we plan to continue developing CBPAs for newly emerging biopharmaceuticals.”Regulators in advanced markets, such as the EMA (Europe) and FDA (USA), are already tightening restrictions on animal testing. Cell-based systems address ethical concerns while significantly reducing high experimental costs. Furthermore, to enter global markets, companies must prove equivalence between in vitro cell-based methods and traditional animal testing. “Domestic botulinum toxin developers urgently need in vitro potency assays”, Lim emphasized. “I am confident that providing this technical consulting represents a new, essential model for the CRO (Contract Research Organization) industry.”BIOLINKs is currently introducing its verified technologies to domestic bio-pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies, particularly those developing biological agents that require animal alternative testing. The company is focused on promoting its technology and expanding partnerships through academic conferences and industry exhibitions, while also exploring global expansion through networks with international CROs and regulatory bodies.Regarding future plans, Lim stated, “Our first step is to commercialize and stabilize the cell-based potency assay for botulinum toxin within the domestic market. The second step is to collaborate with major Korean firms to ensure our testing methods meet global regulatory standards like those of the US FDA and European EMA, thereby supporting our partners' successful entry into international markets.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com