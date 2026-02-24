[Korea Water Resources Corporation 2025 Startup Leap Package Package CEO] SAERON SOLUTION, Developing Real-World AI Solutions for Industry-Specific Challenges

MIN KYU SONG, CEO of SAERON SOLUTION



SAERON SOLUTION is a specialized AI software development firm and a subsidiary of the University of Seoul Technology Holdings. Composed of South Korea’s leading data experts, the company develops practical AI solutions based on years of R&D expertise and industry-academic collaboration. The company was founded in June 2021 by CEO Min Kyu Song (46).“We go beyond mere technical development to focus on how our technology creates tangible value in the field”, said CEO Song. “Our mission is to solve realistic problems in diverse sectors such as maritime, agriculture, and construction using AI.”The company’s core technology is divided into three primary domains. Predictive Technology Utilizing deep learning algorithms such as CNN, RNN, and LSTM, the company trains on historical data to predict future scenarios. This technology is currently used for forecasting reservoir storage levels for agriculture and analyzing complex weather patterns.Image Analysis (Computer Vision) Leveraging cutting-edge techniques like Faster R-CNN, YOLO, and U-Net, SAERON SOLUTION detects objects and identifies anomalous behaviors within specific domains. Applications include maritime vessel tracking and real-time safety monitoring at construction sites.Text Mining By analyzing word patterns in documents and webpages, the system extracts latent topics and infers themes. This is utilized for analyzing construction accident case studies and providing keyword-based information services.Based on these pillars, the company provides integrated systems such as Maritime Traffic Safety Management (unidentified vessel extraction), Smart Water Resource Management (AI-based reservoir forecasting), and Construction Site Safety Systems (preventative safety information through accident data analysis).The competitiveness of SAERON SOLUTION lies in its ‘Proven Technical Prowess through Industry-Academic Collaboration.’ As a subsidiary of the University of Seoul Technology Holdings, the firm combines academic research with practical field experience. Secondly, it possesses ‘Domain-Specific Expertise’, offering optimized solutions for maritime safety and water management rather than generic AI. Thirdly, the company has demonstrated ‘Rapid Technical Verification’, achieving a T-4 technology rating and Venture Company certification within just three years. Lastly, it holds ‘Proven Implementation References’, serving as a registered supplier for national Data and AI Voucher programs.Regarding the company’s future, Song stated, “Our vision is to become a leader in the digital transformation (DX) of public industrial sectors through AI technology.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com