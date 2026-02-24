[Korea Water Resources Corporation 2025 Startup Leap Package Package CEO] SEJONGCI, Developing ‘SRD-Series,’ an Electrolytic Scale Removal System for Industrial Cooling Water

JoungHo Park, CEO of SEJONGCI
-Zero-Chemical Technology: Eliminating scale solely through ionic reactions within cooling water, without the use of any chemical agents
-Fundamental Solution, Addressing environmental burdens and maintenance costs at their source
“SEJONGCI’s SRD technology prevents and removes scale through ionic reactions within the cooling water without any chemical additives, fundamentally resolving the environmental and maintenance cost issues inherent in traditional chemical treatments”, said CEO Park. “We are not just an equipment supplier; we function as an eco-tech solution provider that improves both industrial cooling efficiency and environmental sustainability.”
The flagship product, the SRD-Series, is an automated scale removal and discharge device for cooling water utilizing the principle of electrolysis. In circulating systems like cooling towers and heat exchangers, ions such as Calcium (Ca²⁺), Magnesium(Mg²⁺), and Silica(SiO₂) bond over time to form scale. This buildup reduces heat exchange efficiency, leading to power waste, decreased cooling performance, and shortened equipment lifespan.
The SRD system reduces these scale-causing substances into Calcium Oxide(CaO) via electrolysis and automatically discharges them from the water system. Unlike traditional auxiliary devices that merely ‘inhibit’ scale, the SRD changes the chemical equilibrium of the cooling water itself to create a ‘circulating water system where scale is actively removed.’
The SRD-Series features automated operation, current regulation, electrode cleaning, and discharge functions. It utilizes a control panel to automatically manage current, voltage, and operation time, with optional remote communication for real-time monitoring via mobile or PC.
The competitiveness of the SRD-Series is rooted in its technical maturity, environmental friendliness, and maintenance convenience. First, it offers fundamental scale removal; while magnetic or ultrasonic devices only inhibit scale, SRD chemically separates and discharges it. Second, it is a Zero-Chemical system, eliminating costs and safety risks associated with chemical storage and pollution. Third, it provides superior economic efficiency, reducing power consumption by 10–20% and water usage by 15–25% through reduced blowdown. The system's effectiveness has already been proven at major industrial sites, including LG Chem, JW Life Science, OB Brewery, and Ottogi.
Looking ahead, CEO Park stated, “In the short term, we plan to develop high-capacity models (SRD-15000 to 20000 class) for large-scale plants. Our mid-term goal is to evolve the SRD equipment into a ‘Smart Water Treatment Solution’ by establishing an AI-based remote monitoring system and a cloud-based water quality data platform.”
Founded: July 2019
Core Business: Development and manufacturing of electrolytic automatic scale removal and discharge systems (SRD-Series), Design and installation of eco-friendly cooling water management systems, Supply of industrial circulating water pumps and control systems
Key Achievements: Obtained ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, Registered patents for micro-bubble generation devices and more, Selected as a K-water (Korea Water Resources Corporation) collaborative startup; recognized for having a dedicated R&D department, Completed the Preliminary Startup Package with an ‘Excellent’ rating; selected for the 10th and 11th classes of the Young Changemaker Academy, Completed the Yangju factory (2020); established a local agency, 'SEJONG SOLUTIONS' in Singapore, Received the Encouragement Award at the Ministry of Environment’s Water Industry Innovation Startup Contest; received a commendation from the Regional SME and Startup Administration (2021).
