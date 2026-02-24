[Korea Water Resources Corporation 2025 Startup Leap Package Package Selected Company] ‘CSM’, a company specializing in eco-friendly cement manufacturing

Sun-mi Choi, CEO of CSM



-Adding material diversity through the use of slag, a byproduct of the steel industry, in construction materials



-Significantly reducing energy consumption and CO₂ emissions by eliminating the need for heating at 1,450°C

CSM is a company that manufactures eco-friendly cement. The company was founded in June 2023 by CEO Sun-mi Choi (43).“The company name ‘CSM’ stands for ‘Concrete from Slag with Multifunction.’ It reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing material diversity and achieving high performance by utilizing slag, a byproduct of the steel industry, as a construction material. Unlike conventional Portland cement, it does not require heating at 1,450°C, enabling a breakthrough reduction in energy consumption and CO₂ emissions. Based on its proprietary technology that achieves strength development within hours, the company presents a solution for the era of carbon neutrality.CSM’s low-carbon specialty cement manufacturing process is fundamentally different from conventional cement production methods. CSM utilizes steel industry byproducts as its primary raw material at a rate of over 70% and produces high value-added specialty cement without high-temperature calcination through its proprietary sorting, processing, and blending technologies.As a result, the company has completed a next-generation clean cement process that simultaneously secures environmental sustainability and economic efficiency: △ more than an 80% reduction in carbon emissions during the manufacturing process, △ more than a 50% reduction in costs compared to conventional ultra-rapid hardening cement, and △ zero use of limestone and bauxite.“While conventional cement production involves seven stages, CSM produces high-performance cement with equal or superior functionality through a simplified four-stage process that eliminates the calcination step. This represents the greatest competitive advantage of CSM’s technology and serves as a clear answer to the ‘low-carbon transition’ that the global cement industry has yet to resolve.”It also demonstrates a clear differentiation in the processing and utilization of slag, a byproduct of the steel industry. “In general, the term ‘slag cement’ is commonly associated with blast furnace slag; however, blast furnace slag is used only as a supplementary material in conventional cement and has low early reactivity, which limits its maximum blending ratio to 50% or less. In contrast, the slag used by CSM, unlike blast furnace slag, has particulate characteristics and has not been industrially utilized to date. This slag contains mineral phases with high early reactivity, enabling CSM to manufacture high value-added specialty cement by using it as more than 70% of the raw material.”The low-carbon ultra-rapid hardening specialty cement developed by CSM is a next-generation innovative product capable of fully replacing both conventional Portland cement and competing ultra-rapid hardening cements. This technology simultaneously addresses the chronic challenges of the conventional cement industry—long curing times, high production costs, high carbon emissions, and heavy reliance on expensive imported raw materials (as bauxite, the primary raw material for ultra-rapid hardening cement, is entirely imported). Developed based on the resource valorization of industrial byproducts and a clean manufacturing process, CSM’s cement stands as a globally leading innovation in eco-friendly, high-performance specialty materials.CSM has reduced the curing time from one to three days to just one to three hours. While conventional Portland cement requires one to three days before formwork removal, CSM’s products enable rapid strength development within one to three hours, significantly improving productivity and cost efficiency at precast (PC) plants and emergency repair and reinforcement sites. Despite offering the same hardening speed as competing ultra-rapid products, it is manufactured through a non-calcination, low-carbon process, giving it an overwhelming advantage in both environmental sustainability and economic efficiency.Regarding future plans, CEO Sun-mi Choi said, “CSM has completed its production system by establishing grinding and specialty cement manufacturing facilities with an annual capacity of 3,000–5,000 tons,” adding, “Based on this, we are receiving positive evaluations through quality verification and market testing with domestic and international clients, and we are planning a full-scale plant expansion to a capacity of 10,000–20,000 tons in 2026.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com