[Korea Water Resources Corporation 2025 Startup Leap Package Package CEO] RNS science, Leading Environmental Water Quality Measurement through Precision Analysis

Jaehee Lee, CEO of RNS science



-Localization of CRMs, Pioneering the domestic production of Certified Reference Materials (CRM) to replace total reliance on imports



-Ultrapure Water Monitoring, Developing real-time monitoring devices for quality control of Ultrapure Water (UPW) used in semiconductor manufacturing

RNS science is a technology-driven enterprise and a graduate of K-water's 4th In-house Venture Program. Under the slogan 'Providing the Optimal Solution for Testing and Analysis', the company leads innovation in environmental and water quality measurement. Its core business includes producing international-standard reference materials, developing online water quality analyzers, and automating analysis solutions. The company was founded in November 2021 by CEO Jaehee Lee an expert in analytical chemistry.The company's portfolio features two flagship innovations. Certified Reference Materials (CRM) development, RNS science has successfully localized CRMs for analysis, a field previously entirely dependent on imports. Using proprietary technology, the company extracts two types of odor-causing substances (Geosmin and 2-MIB) from natural blue-green algae with a purity of over 95%. These raw materials are used to produce CRMs with over 98% accuracy and precision.Accredited as a Reference Material Producer (RMP) under ISO 17034 and certified by KOLAS, RNS science plans to expand its reference material portfolio from 20 to 120 products by 2030, while strengthening its supply chain.Real-time Ultrapure Water (UPW) Monitoring for Semiconductors As high-performance AI semiconductors require nanometer-scale precision, the quality control of Ultrapure Water (UPW) quality used in semiconductor manufacturing has become critical. Specifically, "Urea" can be fatal to semiconductor yields even in trace amounts. RNS science developed a device that combines proprietary column separation and UV oxidation technologies to analyze trace-level of urea in real-time. This allows for immediate observation of water quality changes, significantly enhancing productivity and quality control in semiconductor fabs.The Urea monitoring device boasts over 95% accuracy and precision within ±3%, with the capability to detect trace amounts at the parts-per-billion (ppb) level. This reliable technology is applicable not only to UPW but also to various environmental analysis samples.The competitiveness of RNS science lies in its technical originality and vertical integration. By handling the entire process—from extracting raw materials from natural algae to purification, concentration, and quality certification—the company ensures consistent quality and price competitiveness. Furthermore, its ability to detect trace levels of Urea, which was previously impossible with existing equipment, sets a new global standard in the industry.