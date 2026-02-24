[Korea Water Resources Corporation 2025 Startup Leap Package Package CEO] AIPARK, Enabling Every Text to be Seen and Heard

Chulmin Park, CEO of AIPARK



AIPARK is a media technology firm driving the AI transformation of content creation through ‘AI generation technology that allows anyone to easily produce videos simply by entering text.’ The company was founded in April 2020 by CEO Chulmin Park.AIPARK offers the AI avatar generation program AiVATAR, widely recognized for its AI announcers, as a SaaS solution. Recently, the company developed and is set to launch V-GEN, a tool that completes the entire video editing process with just text input and a few clicks.“During my 10 years as a news anchor and broadcast reporter, I experienced the technical barriers and inefficient, exhaustive processes involved in broadcast and video production”, said CEO Park. “To solve these issues with AI, I joined the first class of the Master's program in Artificial Intelligence at Yonsei University Graduate School of Engineering in 2019. I realized that AI video generation technology could be commercialized, leading me to join the Youth Startup Academy in 2020 and establish AIPARK.”The flagship service, AiVATAR, creates virtual presenters who can speak and explain content in multiple languages without the need for human actors or filming. It allows organizations to produce videos for news, corporate PR, education, public announcements, and product descriptions much faster and more cost-effectively than traditional methods. AiVATAR has gained significant technical credibility, notably being designated as an Innolist (Innovative Product) by the Public Procurement Service and winning the CES Innovation Award.AIPARK also developed V-GEN, an automated video production solution. By inputting scripts or reference materials as text or files, V-GEN automatically handles screen composition, subtitles, and scene transitions. Currently in closed beta testing with key clients, the official service launch is imminent.The competitiveness of AIPARK can be summarized in three pillars. First, Natural Presentation. “Having worked as an anchor for a long time, I have studied the breathing, gaze, and facial expressions of professional speakers more than anyone”, Park explained. “I designed AiVATAR with the mindset of 'discovering and training a professional presenter.' We invested heavily in making the virtual presenter’s lip-sync and expressions as human-like as possible, which our clients cite as our greatest strength.”Second, Significant Time and Cost Savings. Traditional video production involves scheduling studios, filming, and long hours of editing. With AiVATAR and V-GEN, the process is reduced to a few clicks after entering a script. This allows institutions requiring high-volume or periodic content to save not only production costs but also the human resources and time previously tied up in filming.Third, Multilingual and Multi-domain Versatility. Export-oriented companies and public institutions often need to reproduce the same content in Korean, English, Chinese, and Japanese. AiVATAR enables the rapid creation of multilingual videos from a single script. It is a versatile tool applicable across various formats, including news, internal broadcasts, and product promotions.Regarding future plans, Park stated, “Our immediate goal is to make AIPARK the first service people think of when they need to produce a video. Whenever public institutions, schools, or corporations face a shortage of manpower or time for video production, I want them to naturally turn to AiVATAR and V-GEN.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com