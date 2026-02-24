[Korea Water Resources Corporation 2025 Startup Leap Package Package CEO] MCE, A Green Bio-Tech Firm Transforming Waste Plastic into Eco-Friendly Fertilizer and Protein via Mealworms

Jonguk Park, CEO of MCE



MCE(Mealworm Clean the Earth) is a green bio-tech company dedicated to processing problematic waste plastics through mealworms—often called ‘Earth’s scavengers‘—and converting them into high-value eco-friendly fertilizers and proteins. The company was founded in July 2021 by CEO Jonguk Park (36).“MCE is a company creating Sustainable Cycles for Humankind”, said CEO Park. “If our 2023 stage was about proving potential, in 2025, we are turning that potential into ‘certainty’ by winning the CES Innovation Award and exporting our products to global markets.”The company’s core business operates on two main pillars. Waste Processing Solutions : MCE utilizes the gut microbes and specialized enzymes of mealworms to decompose waste plastics like Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) and convert them into useful substances. This revolutionary solution can reduce carbon emissions by over 99% compared to traditional incineration methods.Organic Fertilizer Product Line (MaHa) Leveraging validated organic matter : MCE’s fertilizer brand, MaHa (Mealworm agriculture Humic acid), is rich in humic acid, which accelerates plant growth. This technology recently led to MCE becoming the first in the world to obtain the OMRI (Organic Materials Review Institute) certification for insect frass-based material. MCE is currently expanding its business into securing carbon credits based on these reduction effects and producing mealworm biomass based amino acids for cell culture media.The primary competitive advantage of MCE is its ability to deliver both environmental impact and economic efficiency. Contrary to the prejudice that eco-friendly products are expensive or inefficient, MaHa is more price-competitive than traditional coal-derived humic acid fertilizers. Furthermore, its performance is outstanding; in tests on premium durian seedlings in Southeast Asia, it showed up to 66% higher growth rates than competing products. Most notably, using one bottle of MaHa reduces approximately 12.8kg of carbon, positioning it as a "Climate Tech" product capable of generating carbon credits.MCE targets the global market where the need for sustainable solutions is most urgent, particularly in Southeast Asia. The company is currently implementing eco-friendly processing facilities and fertilizer testing with a major Thai food corporation (PFS) and supplying fertilizer to a premium durian plantation (Musang Valley) in Malaysia. In Singapore, MCE is conducting trials for B2G projects to apply its fertilizer to landmarks such as the Jewel at Changi Airport and the National Gardens. Following the CES 2025 Innovation Award, the company has seen a surge in inquiries from county governments in North America and markets across Europe.Regarding future plans, Park stated, “We are aiming for a technology-based IPO by 2028. Beyond our current biology-based decomposition, we plan to advance our technology toward enzyme-based processes derived from gut microbes to convert a wider variety of wastes, such as plastic bottles, into valuable resources.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com