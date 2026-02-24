[Korea Water Resources Corporation 2025 Startup Leap Package Package CEO] autonomous a2z, Realizing the Commercialization of Autonomous Driving

Jihyeong Han, CEO of autonomous a2z



-Flagship Innovation, The ‘ROii,’ a Level 4 autonomous shuttle, and its integrated infrastructure solution



-Full-Stack Capability, A decisive competitive edge derived from in-house development and integrated operation of software, vehicles, infrastructure, and control systems

autonomous a2z is a leader in the commercialization of autonomous driving, centered on its Level 4 shuttle ‘ROii,’ driven by the conviction that autonomous technology will become the future standard of transportation. The company was founded in July 2018 by CEO Jihyeong Han.“autonomous a2z has evolved into a full-stack enterprise that independently develops not only autonomous driving software but also vehicles, LiDAR-based road infrastructure, and monitoring/remote control systems”, said CEO Han. “We are proving our technological prowess by operating autonomous services for citizens across 13 regions in South Korea. Recently, we have been accelerating our global expansion by participating in projects to establish autonomous driving ecosystems in cities such as Singapore, the UAE, and Japan.”The company's primary offerings are the Level 4 autonomous shuttle ROii and the integrated infrastructure solutions required for its operation. ROii is designed as a fully driverless vehicle—devoid of a driver’s seat, pedals, or a steering wheel—where proprietary software handles the entire process of perception, decision-making, and control.Beyond the vehicle, the company provides a comprehensive package essential for urban autonomous services, including LiDAR-based Infrastructure Systems (LIS), LiDAR-based Supervision Systems (LSS), and route operation platforms. Rather than merely selling individual vehicles, a2z's defining characteristic is providing an "Autonomous Driving Ecosystem Solution" that designs and operates entire urban transportation networks.The company’s greatest strength is its Full-Stack Capability. Since autonomous driving cannot be completed by a single component, a2z ensures safety and scalability by developing and organically linking software, vehicles, infrastructure, and control systems in-house.A second key advantage is having the most extensive real-world driving experience in South Korea. By operating in 13 different regions where citizens actually board the vehicles, the company has secured diverse ODD (Operational Design Domain) data from urban, mountainous, and tourist areas—a vital asset for global competitiveness. Finally, from its inception, a2z strategically targeted the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) market focused on public transit and logistics, rather than the passenger car market, accurately aiming at the first sector where autonomous driving will be fully commercialized.Through these initiatives, autonomous a2z has built a business model that designs, constructs, and operates city-scale autonomous transportation systems. This foundation has enabled the company to pursue global partnership projects in international cities. Currently, with over 82 billion KRW in cumulative investment, a2z has grown into the largest autonomous driving startup in South Korea.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com