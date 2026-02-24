[Korea Water Resources Corporation 2025 Startup Leap Package Package CEO] ENICT, Implementing ‘WATERCOPS,’ a Smart Water Pollution Warning System

Daesu Jeon, CEO of ENICT



-Precision Analytics Utilizing Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to perform high-precision analysis of water properties



-Proactive Management, Shifting the paradigm from reactive monitoring to preventative water quality management

ENICT is an environmental technology firm that leverages its smart water pollution warning system to track water quality changes in real-time. The company focuses on enabling proactive, preventative water management rather than simple post-incident enforcement. It was founded in July 2019 by CEO Daesu Jeon.The flagship product is WATERCOPS, a smart water pollution warning system. Unlike traditional physical or chemical methods, this system utilizes Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to precisely measure water properties. This allows for the real-time detection of even subtle changes in water quality. The system's performance and reliability have been validated through its deployment in various municipalities and sewage treatment plants, where it has successfully identified illegal wastewater discharges.“As an engineer who has long researched the convergence of electrical and environmental technologies, I decided to start this company to solve water challenges through data-driven insights”, said CEO Jeon. “Our vision goes beyond simple measurement; it is a commitment to managing our water resources better and leaving a healthy environment for future generations.”The WATERCOPS system possesses three core competitive advantages. Multidimensional Analysis, Proprietary technology that enables multidimensional water quality analysis with a single sensor. Proven Performance, A track record of identifying illegal discharges and preventing pollution accidents in real-world environments. Public Credibility, Designation as a Government Innovation Product, allowing for preferential procurement by government agencies and local municipalities. It also offers superior cost-efficiency and ease of installation compared to conventional sensors.ENICT is expanding its market presence primarily through collaborations with local governments and public institutions. By actively participating in government-led programs such as benefit-sharing schemes, "Water Ground" projects, and pilot demonstrations, the company is generating voluntary demand based on its accumulated performance.“Recently, we have seen an increase in direct inquiries from local governments and environment corporations. We expect to expand further into the private sector, including industrial complexes, smart cities, and the semiconductor/battery industries”, Jeon added.Regarding future plans, Jeon stated, “In the short term, we aim to increase field applications in domestic industrial complexes and expand into private demand. Our mid-term goal is to secure international certifications to begin exports to the European and U.S. markets, where water regulations are strict. Ultimately, we aspire to become a global water leader that manages all water quality through integrated indicators and provides a comprehensive analysis platform.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com