[Korea Water Resources Corporation 2025 Startup Leap Package Package CEO] Electrowater, Reducing Water Treatment Energy by 60% with "Tesla-style" Electrochemical Ion Sorption

Electrowater is a deep-tech pioneer commercializing next-generation Electrochemical Ion Sorption (EIS) technology, which separates and concentrates ions in water using low electrical currents instead of high-pressure pumps. Its ultimate vision is to create a new paradigm in the environmental energy and resource recovery industries through the innovative convergence of electricity and water. The company was founded in March 2023 by CEO Hyunchul Hur (53).“With over 20 years of field experience at the Seoul Waterworks Research Institute and a leading global membrane firm, I witnessed the critical limitations of Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology firsthand”, said CEO Hur. “While RO powers 60–65% of global desalination, its high energy consumption and carbon footprint remain unresolved challenges. Electrowater was established to disrupt this status quo with a low-carbon, highly efficient solution.”The flagship product is Electrochemical Ion Sorption (EIS) technology. It uses ion-permeable membranes and Fluidized-Capacitor Electrodes (FCE) to electrically separate and concentrate ionic substances, including salinity, hardness, and heavy metals. When a low current is applied, specialized capacitor electrodes adsorb pollutant ions like a magnet; these electrodes then circulate continuously outside the module, leaving behind purified water.“By circulating the electrode materials, we overcome the limitations of conventional fixed-electrode Capacitive Deionization (CDI), enabling a virtually infinite ion adsorption capacity”, Hur explained. “This allows for large-scale and high-salinity treatment. Additionally, our EIS system is designed as a modular unit—similar to a rack in a data center—making field application seamless.”Electrowater’s primary competitive advantages are its energy efficiency and adaptability. While Brackish Water Reverse Osmosis (BWRO) consumes 1.5~2.5 kWh/m³, Electrowater’s EIS technology minimizes consumption to 0.2~0.8 kWh/m³. By eliminating high-pressure pumps, the system can reduce energy consumption by over 60%.Furthermore, the system maintains stable removal rates even during sudden fluctuations in salinity or metal ion concentration by adjusting the flow electrode density or current. This reliability was proven in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, where it achieved a 74–99% salinity removal rate despite extreme concentration variances (up to 10,000 ppm). Economically, Electrowater targets facility costs at 60–70% of traditional RO systems while significantly reducing chemical consumption. Its patented design also resolves the chronic clogging issues found in conventional CDI methods.Regarding future plans, Hur stated, “Our goal is to lead the efficiency revolution in the global water industry and establish a new international standard for ion removal. We view our current module as 'Version 1.0' and, much like Tesla, we will continuously upgrade to Versions 2.0 and 3.0 through persistent theoretical and technical advancements.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com