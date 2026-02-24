[Korea Water Resources Corporation 2025 Startup Leap Package Package CEO] JJNS, Developing ‘Wave-Meta’ Soundproofing Materials for Ceiling-Mounted Inter-floor Noise Reduction

Jong Jin Park, CEO of JJNS



JJNS is a technology-driven enterprise that develops and markets innovative products based on meta-structure design technology capable of controlling waves. Founded by researchers specializing in metamaterials, the company operates under the vision ‘Control waves, silence the world.’ The company was founded in October 2020 by CEO Jong Jin Park (43).The flagship product is Wave-Meta Soundproofing Material, which utilizes meta-structure design to effectively block noise by controlling its wave patterns. JJNS has completed the development of this material specifically to address inter-floor noise, a significant social issue in public apartment complexes. The Wave-Meta product is ultra-lightweight and thin, offering the advantage of simple ceiling-mounted installation and significantly reduced construction time.Notably, the system can be installed in completed buildings, making it an ideal solution for both supplementary work in new apartments and noise improvement in existing ones. The core value of Wave-Meta lies in overcoming the limitations of traditional material-based soundproofing by developing customized products through structural engineering.The primary competitiveness of JJNS products includes their ultra-lightweight and ultra-thin profiles combined with excellent low-frequency noise insulation. As a ceiling-mounted solution, it is particularly effective at blocking heavy impact sounds (such as footsteps) and can be customized for various industries, including automotive, home appliances, and factories.JJNS is currently focusing on B2G and B2B market entry. The company is collaborating with major domestic construction firms to verify its products. It has completed verification with Hyundai Engineering and is moving toward unit-scale installation, while also finalizing product verification with Samsung C&T.The company plans a top-down market entry through major construction firms and is currently undergoing registration for the Government Innovation Product list. Once registered in early 2026, the product can be installed in apartments built by public entities such as LH (Korea Land and Housing Corporation) and SH (Seoul Housing & Communities Corporation).In terms of financing, JJNS secured a 300 million KRW Seed investment from Korea Science & Technology Holdings in 2021. In the third quarter of 2024, it completed a Pre-A funding round of 1.4 billion KRW from Rowpartners, K-Ground Ventures, and KODIT. The company is currently seeking Series A investment with a goal of 5 billion KRW.Reflecting on the startup’s journey, CEO Park shared, “I researched applications of metamaterials as a researcher at the Center for Advanced Meta-Materials (CAMM). I founded this company to apply meta-structures to the social problem of inter-floor noise. Early on, we focused on product development through the Initial Startup Package and performed a PoC for electric vehicle noise reduction through Hyundai Motor’s ZER01NE project.”Regarding future plans, Park stated, “To leap forward in the next five years, our biggest goal is to establish mass production capabilities. We plan to build a 6,600-square-meter production facility in South Korea.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com