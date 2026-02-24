[Korea Water Resources Corporation 2025 Startup Leap Package Package CEO] Tionlab Therapeutics, Developing New Drugs Based on a Next-Generation Drug Delivery Platform

Duck Soo Lim, CEO of Tionlab Therapeutics



-Versatile Platform, A core strength in the ability to extend a single platform technology across diverse therapeutic areas



-Lead Pipeline, Developing a Semaglutide-based long-acting treatment for obesity

Tionlab Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients' quality of life through innovative drug delivery technologies and new drug development. The company is driven by a team of hands-on experts from major domestic pharmaceutical companies with extensive experience in R&D, production, and clinical trials. Based on Technology and Innovation, the firm aims to develop On-demand drugs. Its research is primarily focused on first-in-class long-acting injectables and innovative Drug Delivery Systems (DDS). The company was founded in February 2021 by CEO Duck Soo Lim (46).“Tionlab Therapeutics is a company that develops new drugs based on a next-generation Drug Delivery System (DDS). Our greatest strength is that a single platform technology can be expanded into various disease areas”, said CEO Lim.“Our proprietary Quject®-based DDS platform is a technology that regulates the stable release of drugs in the body over a long period. It is a next-generation platform that reduces side effects, enhances medication convenience, and is suitable for mass production. This technology can be extended to various pipelines, including obesity/metabolic diseases, anti-cancer agents, and pain management.”The pipeline progressing most rapidly is the Semaglutide-based long-acting obesity treatment. This product aims for over 15% weight loss with just one injection per month and is designed to significantly reduce initial side effects and the ‘yo-yo’ effect commonly associated with existing GLP-1 therapies. By stably controlling the initial release, the company is ensuring both the persistence of efficacy and safety.In 2024, technology transfer agreements for this pipeline were completed with Daehan Nupharm, Dalim Biotech, and Daewoong Pharmaceutical, with Phase 1 clinical trials scheduled for 2026.The second major pipeline is a non-narcotic long-acting treatment for postoperative pain. As the abuse of opioid-based analgesics becomes a serious social issue, market demand for safe, non-narcotic alternatives is surging. Current postoperative treatments often require uncomfortable external pumps or repeated administration due to short efficacy periods. To address this, Tionlab Therapeutics is developing a long-acting non-narcotic analgesic that can provide continuous pain relief for at least three days with a single application to the surgical site. Discussions for joint development with several pharmaceutical firms are currently underway.“Existing long-acting treatments often face limitations where a high Initial Burst—the rapid release of the drug immediately after administration—increases side effects or causes unstable efficacy”, Lim explained. “In contrast, our platform utilizes a hydrophobic amino acid-based double coating technology to minimize the initial burst, ensuring safety and achieving a stable release profile where the drug is dispensed consistently over a long period. Furthermore, our production platform is optimized for mass production by simplifying processes and minimizing process variability, which significantly increases the likelihood of successful commercialization.”Regarding future plans, Lim stated, “Our short-term goal is to successfully complete the Phase 1 clinical trial of the monthly long-acting obesity treatment. We are accelerating the development of our Semaglutide-based obesity treatment through recent joint development agreements and are currently conducting non-clinical studies to set clinical dosages and evaluate GLP toxicity.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com