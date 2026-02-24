Jeeho Choi, CEO of pepperandsalt



-Comprehensive Value Chain, Offering a full-service suite from product planning and design to production and distribution using content IP



-Data-Driven Success, Quantifying the potential success of IP by analyzing real-time data from SNS, digital platforms, and e-commerce

pepperandsalt is a platform enterprise providing one-stop solutions for product planning, design, production, and distribution based on content Intellectual Property (IP). Under the vision of ‘helping great IP reach more consumers’, the company presents a new model for the IP business by collaborating with diverse partners, including YouTubers, webtoon creators, game developers, broadcasters, and global IP holders. The company was founded in August 2022 by CEO Jeeho Choi (42).More than just a merchandise manufacturer, pepperandsalt is an IP business specialist equipped with AIPS (AI-Powered IP Solution), a data-driven IP market analysis platform, and the proprietary PS-VS (Pepperandsalt Valuation System).AIPS is a solution that utilizes AI to analyze marketability, forecast demand, and predict the success of products by processing data from YouTube, social media, and e-commerce. This allows IP holders to objectively assess the commercial value of their assets and commercialize them with maximum efficiency. Furthermore, the company maintains a complete manufacturing value chain—from planning to production, distribution, and customer service—through its own manufacturing infrastructure, including a production network and inspection system in China.The competitiveness of pepperandsalt is built on three pillars. First, the AI-Powered IP Solution (AIPS). Rather than relying on intuition, the company quantifies the success potential of an IP by analyzing actual social media and commerce data, striving to maximize profits by optimizing inventory levels.Second, Integrated Production and Distribution Capabilities. By operating an on-site inspection office in China to ensure product quality and collaborating with major domestic distributors like department stores, the company provides end-to-end consulting that covers everything from production to final sales.Third, Extensive Experience with Major IPs. The company’s execution capability has been proven through large-scale projects with global brands and top-tier creators, including SK Telecom, Sleepground TV, Teenieping, Roblox, and Teletubbies.Regarding future plans, CEO Choi stated, “Our short-term goal is the advanced refinement of AIPS. In the mid-to-long term, we plan to establish ourselves as a leading provider of AI-based IP market analysis solutions and expand into a platform utilized globally. We intend to set a new standard for the Korean IP industry by expanding partnerships with major domestic and international IP firms.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com