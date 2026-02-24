Young Woo Lee, Director of Climate Tech Innovation at K-water, stated, “By 2025, the Startup Scale-Up Package will enable 203 companies to create 1,272 jobs"

-achieve KRW 177.5 billion in revenue, and attract KRW 68.2 billion in investment.

The Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-water) was established in 1967 with the purpose of contributing to the improvement of people's lives and the promotion of public welfare by comprehensively developing and managing water resources, facilitating the supply of domestic water, and improving water quality. K-water has established a dedicated corporate support organization, the ‘Water Industry Platform Center(currently the Climate Tech Innovation Office)’, to systematically assist startups and small and medium-sized enterprises by leveraging over half a century of accumulated water management expertise and opening and sharing nationwide water management infrastructure.In 2019, we became the first public corporation to be selected as a lead institution for startup support programs by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, and we are currently implementing both the Early-Stage Startup Package and the Startup Scale-Up Package programs.Young Woo Lee, Head of Climate Tech Innovation at K-water, stated “K-water has been recognized for its achievements and was awarded the ‘Best’ rating in the 2024 Startup Scale-Up Package program’s lead institution evaluation”며. In 2025, we were selected as an outstanding startup support institution in Korea, firmly establishing ourselves as a specialized agency for startup support”. On January 8, I met Director Lee at K-water in Daedeok-gu, Daejeon.“K-water's Startup Support Business Team manages the Ministry of SMEs and Startups' entrepreneurship support programs, including the Early-Stage Startup Package and the Startup Scale-Up Package. We support startups by establishing a comprehensive, full-cycle support system that connects K-water infrastructure, in addition to discovering promising companies with innovative technologies and providing business development funding. The Early-Stage Startup Package support program aims to empower companies within their first three years of establishment to develop technologies with stability, successfully enter the market, and achieve sustainable growth. We offer specialized programs that provide up to 100 million KRW in commercialization funding per company, support for attracting investment, technical validation and verification, global expansion, etc. The Startup Scale-Up Package support program is designed for growth-stage startups that have been in operation for more than three years but less than seven years. We offer specialized programs—including up to 200 million KRW in commercialization funding per company, investment attraction, certification support, and global market entry—to help startups advance their technologies, products, and services, and achieve sustainable scale-up and growth.”"K-water established an organization dedicated to fostering the water industry in 2018. The dedicated organization manages government startup support programs and collaborative initiatives for startups and in-house ventures, and has identified and nurtured a total of 648 companies to date. In 2025, the Startup Scale-Up Package program selected 203 companies, which collectively achieved remarkable results: creating 1,272 jobs, generating KRW 177.5 billion in revenue, and attracting KRW 68.2 billion in investment. K-water has been recognized for its outstanding achievements, earning the ‘Top Excellence’ rating in the 2024 Startup Scale-Up Package support program host organization evaluation, and was selected as an exemplary startup support institution in Korea for 2025.”"K-water supports the entire cycle of start-ups in the leapfrog period through the expansion of open innovation at the highest level in Korea. By establishing a dedicated investment fund for K-water through the creation of a regional innovation fund, we can form high-quality, actionable consortia, enabling timely investment support for the water industry and startup companies. In addition, as the lead operations agency for the K-Testbed, which provides real-world facilities from 75 public institutions, we support startups by offering testbeds optimized to each company’s unique needs. A new fast-track system linked to companies in the leap forward period was also established to support rapid commercialization. Following the Startup Scale-Up Package support program, tailored market development assistance for startups is provided in connection with K-water’s business infrastructure. Follow-up linkage support is possible through the SME Technology Development Support System, which jointly develops innovative technologies with small and medium-sized enterprises."“The Startup Scale-Up Package support program selects prospective participants among startups established for more than three years and less than seven years, through an evaluation of documents and presentation assessments. The evaluation criteria are the recognition of problems with the start-up item, feasibility, growth strategy, and the capabilities of the representative and team members. It systematically and comprehensively evaluates how objectively the entrepreneur has analyzed the target market and whether the implementation plan for the start-up item is specific. After the evaluation is completed, the prospective candidates selected will undergo a review of their eligibility requirements for project selection, such as the startup period (years in operation), etc., before the final selection is made.”"An important part of the process of supporting startups is understanding what the company is actually worried about. It is difficult to fully understand a company’s situation through documents or periodic reports alone, and as the challenges evolve rapidly at each stage of growth, providing meaningful support becomes challenging without ongoing communication. In particular, companies participating in the Startup Scale-Up Package have already entered the market and are therefore facing complex challenges not only in technology development, but also in areas such as investment, demonstration, market access, organizational operations, etc. K-water's representative communicates directly with companies and works together to find the best direction for each company's situation. Through this communication, we can quickly identify the actual needs of companies and connect them to testbed linkage, investment linkage, open innovation collaboration, etc., so that it can lead to results."“K-water Startup Scale-Up Package managers engage with companies not merely as subjects of management, but as partners who grow together through open communication. In addition to regular inspections, we also contact companies from time to time to have a natural conversation not only about the progress of the business but also about what the CEO is struggling with. If necessary, we conduct on-site visits to companies to assess the status of technology development and operations, providing and receiving practical feedback on market entry, demonstration strategies, and investment directions. When a company is about to make an important decision, the person in charge will contact you first to review the direction of the business together, or share examples from other companies to help with the decision. If there is potential for collaboration between companies, we facilitate seamless connections, and when meetings with investors or demand organizations are needed, our dedicated team coordinates and supports these engagements. In this way, K-water’s communication is not merely formal management, but rather, it is a hands-on form of support that is deeply involved in the growth journey of companies.”“K-water supports Startup Scale-Up Package-selected companies in securing investment and provides assistance for global market entry through overseas market research, participation in exhibitions, and the operations of export consultation sessions. In addition, we provide programs essential for scaling-stage companies by leveraging various K-water infrastructures, such as K-Testbed support for innovative technology demonstration, customized marketing assistance for each company, support for entry into the public procurement market, etc. In particular, eco-friendly and energy sectors such as energy, water quality, renewable energy, etc. are K-water’s core business areas, and we possess related business sites and research facilities—including the K-water Research Institute and relevant business departments, etc. Support is also being provided using them. Even after the end of the agreement, follow-up growth support will be provided through cooperative startups (POC, technology consulting, meetup), wateRound (digital platform), and water industry innovation and start-up competition (competition).As the lead operations agency for the K-Testbed, K-water oversees the management of demonstration infrastructure across 75 organizations, enabling the provision of specialized testbeds for each sector. To invigorate the water industry ecosystem and support startups in attracting investment at each stage of growth, we have established the Regional Innovation Venture Fund (Water Industry) with a total of KRW 525.4 billion. The funds created are invested in start-up companies in the Chungcheong area, the southeast region, Daegu, Jeju, Gwangju, Jeonbuk, and Gangwon."“The collaboration between K-water and companies selected for the Startup Scale-Up Package strengthens the competitiveness of various industries by supporting innovative technology development and commercialization. Furthermore, it is driving regional economic development and global growth. In the case of the water industry, the barriers to market entry are high, making it difficult for start-ups to access. K-water provides various social and industrial support to solve problems related to the water industry. Through the K-testbed technology practice and verification and the joint solution development task (PoC) with K-water, we are securing highly reliable technology for leapfrog companies and raising the technical level of the entire industry to the next level.""Tionlab Therapeutics Co., Ltd. can be mentioned. Tionlab Therapeutics has been selected as a 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package company and specializes in developing long-acting semaglutide injectable treatments for obesity, utilizing its proprietary Quject shere platform technology. Currently, through joint development research with three domestic pharmaceutical companies, we are leading the development of long-acting obesity treatments by reaching the fastest clinical application stage in Korea. Through our proprietary technology, we achieved significant milestones during the Startup Scale-Up Package program period, including obtaining the INNOBIZ certification for technology-innovative SMEs, establishing a network for expansion into the Middle East via Dubai, and initiating discussions on technology collaboration with global pharmaceutical companies. Through achievements such as securing three patent registrations in the United States, Japan, and Korea, as well as two international filings, we are independently driving a robust pipeline for subsequent development projects. Tionlab Therapeutics is recognized as a leading bio company in Gimhae, with its head office located in the city. In addition to the Startup Scale-Up Package, we have solidified our business foundation by participating in programs such as IR Linkup (IR Boost Up), Digital Blood Type Marketing, Technology Tium+, and Global Wave (Technology Video Program). Recently, we successfully secured a large-scale investment totaling 5 billion KRW from E&Venture, IBK, AJU IB, and Daewoong Pharmaceutical, which is participating in joint development.”As K-water flagship startup incubation program, there is the ‘Korea Water Industry Innovation Startup Competition’. As a nationwide public innovation idea competition, it contributes to the expansion of technology startups and the revitalization of the water industry innovation ecosystem. Since 2020, this event has been held annually to lay the foundation for securing outstanding technology and advancing toward global leadership. Award-winning teams receive a total of 102 million KRW in prize money and commercialization funding as rewards.In addition, benefits include a fast-track exemption from documents and presentation evaluations when supporting real-world verification of technologies and products through testbed programs, preferential support for collaborative startups, additional points when applying for early-stage startup and Startup Scale-Up Package programs, opportunities for investment in connection with K-water’s venture fund, eligibility for residency in the W-Bridge startup incubation space, and support for participation in international exhibitions.”"K-water has signed a regional innovation venture fund agreement jointly with local governments. We are establishing a support system for discovering and investing in promising startups specializing in regional industries through the creation of our own fund. 