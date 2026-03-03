[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] Mero, Operating ‘Sidekick,’ an AI-Powered Solution Against Malicious Comments

Hyeok Gyu Kwon, CEO of Mero



Mero is the operator of ‘Sidekick’, an AI-driven service designed to counter malicious online comments. The company was founded in July 2021 by CEO Hyeok Gyu Kwon (31), who conceived the idea for an automated response service while working in the software development and cybersecurity sectors.The company’s flagship product, Sidekick, was developed to streamline a traditionally labor-intensive process. “We developed Sidekick to help public figures and organizations focus on their core activities by providing a fast and flexible system for collecting and responding to malicious comments, which previously had to be managed manually”, Kwon explained.Sidekick’s primary competitive advantage lies in its technical prowess and data analysis capabilities. The platform possesses advanced technologies for profiling specific malicious commenters, analyzing 'reverse viral' (negative marketing) campaigns, and detecting organized 'comment brigades' or coordinated negative public sentiment. These capabilities are underpinned by deep-tech data processing.Mero currently operates through a B2B-focused offline sales strategy while utilizing Google Adsense for its online outreach. Having operated without external funding to date, Kwon noted, “We are open to attracting investment whenever we meet a partner whose conditions and vision align with ours.”Regarding his motivation for founding the company, Kwon shared a personal catalyst: “It started when a YouTuber I admired was embroiled in school violence rumors and posted a clarification video. Despite the explanation, the comment section was flooded with speculative and malicious attacks. I thought, 'What if I could organize and clean up these comments all at once?' That idea sparked my decision to start the business.” He launched the venture using his personal savings and severance pay, supplemented by funding from the Preliminary Startup Package provided by the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED).Since the launch, Kwon finds his greatest fulfillment in client reactions. “I feel a profound sense of reward whenever a client expresses gratitude or tells me that our results have truly helped them”, he said.Mero is currently operated by a lean, specialized team divided into three core divisions: Development, Operations, and Response. Looking ahead, Kwon stated, “We are committed to becoming a leading firm that excels in the collection, response, and deep analysis of malicious online content.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com