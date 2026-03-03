[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] Referrallink, Operating a High-Growth AI-Era Referral Platform Spanning the Lifestyle Sector

Mino Yu, CEO of Referrallink



-Operating a commerce platform that redistributes marketing and promotion costs back to its participants



-Providing brand partners with the significant advantage of effectively reaching target customers without incurring massive upfront marketing expenses

Referrallink—a name derived from the combination of ‘Referral’ and ‘Link’—embodies its identity of creating new opportunities by connecting quality people with quality products. Starting with the establishment of a cosmetics manufacturing infrastructure, the company has positioned itself as a ‘high-growth referral platform in the AI era’, encompassing the broader lifestyle sector, including health foods and beauty products. The company was founded in March 2022 by CEO Mino Yu.“In 2016, I founded 'Dopneun Saramdeul' and grew it into a franchise enterprise with 400 to 500 locations domestically and internationally, reaching annual sales of approximately 80 billion KRW”, Yu shared. “I served as the CEO until early 2022, after which I founded Referrallink in March 2022 to pursue a new challenge.”Referrallink functions as a commerce platform that returns the budget typically reserved for product marketing and promotion to its active participants. The platform sources competitive products from excellent small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which members then promote and sell through various online and offline channels. Additionally, high-performing members are given the opportunity to launch their own developed products on the platform.CEO Yu highlighted that “from the perspective of brand partners, the greatest strength is the ability to reach target customers effectively without the burden of enormous marketing costs.”The core of the business is the ‘Profit Share’ system. Instead of spending traditional distribution margins on advertising, Referrallink returns that value to the members who contributed to the sale. This is structured in two primary ways:Direct Sales Model: Members can secure a high margin of approximately 40% through direct transactions.Network Leverage Model: This structure allows members to share 1% to 15% of the total sales generated within a community they have built, even if they do not personally conduct every sale. This model, often categorized as Multi-Level Marketing (MLM), enables individuals to transcend the role of a simple seller and become entrepreneurs realizing ‘economies of scale’ with high earning potential.Referrallink’s most potent competitive edge is its ‘Incubating System’, which grooms members into professional entrepreneurs. Moving beyond a simple marketplace, the company provides systematic online and offline education to ensure members can generate sustainable income.The practical curriculum includes: Methods for utilizing government policy funds. Trust-based sales and negotiation techniques. Operational strategies for new media channels like YouTube. High-efficiency content creation utilizing AI. Special lectures featuring successful CEOs.This educational framework creates a virtuous cycle where the enhanced individual capabilities of members directly translate into the platform's revenue growth.Regarding future plans, Yu reflected on his journey “I experienced a period of hardship in my late 20s, spending seven years repaying debts after a business failure, only to find success again in my mid-30s. Through that process, I accumulated know-how in marketing, sales, finance, and organizational management through trial and error. My ultimate goal is to complete a platform of opportunity where dreams become reality.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com