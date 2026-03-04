[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] VIBEON Corp, Pioneering Korea’s First AI-Driven College Admissions Consulting Market

Changseon Kim, CEO of VIBEON Corp



-Leverages AI to diagnose student competitiveness and recommend optimal career paths tailored to complex admissions criteria



-Accumulated 19.58 million sentences of training data, 991,000 AI-powered student record analyses, and data from 140,000 successful applicants

“In Korean society, university admission is one of the most critical life decisions. VIBEON Corp aims to support students, parents, and teachers in this momentous choice by utilizing data and AI technology”, stated CEO Changseon Kim.VIBEON Corp is a specialized firm providing career and admissions services powered by data and AI. Founded in April 2021 by CEO Changseon Kim (50), the company offers a suite of services that help students diagnose their competitiveness, receive career recommendations, and systematically prepare for their target universities and admissions tracks.The company provides five core AI-driven services: Student Record ON: Provides detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, and areas for improvement in a student's official school records.Inquiry ON: Recommends personalized topics for performance evaluations and independent research, and generates report outlines.Comprehensive ON & Academic ON: Offers current position diagnostics, acceptance predictions, and optimized application scenarios for both comprehensive and academic-focused admission tracks.Interview ON: Generates anticipated interview questions based on student records for specific universities and provides video interview practice tools.“VIBEON Corp’s competitiveness can be summarized into three key factors”, Kim explained. “First is our vast data scale. To date, our AI has processed 19.58 million sentences of training data, conducted 991,000 student record analyses, and integrated data from 140,000 successful applicants and 33,000 major-specific academic theory dictionaries.”Second is the high diagnostic accuracy. Through nearly a million AI analyses, the platform achieved a 93.5% alignment rate with actual admission outcomes for major universities in Seoul and regional national flagship universities for the 2026 academic year.“Finally, we possess industry-recognized expertise. As of 2025, our services are used by 276 high schools and four public education institutions, including a metropolitan office of education. We were also selected for a government-supported project by KERIS (Korea Education and Research Information Service) under the Ministry of Education. Furthermore, our technical excellence was validated through investment and a long-term service agreement with Digital Daesung, a major education corporation.”VIBEON Corp is expanding its market reach through diverse marketing for individual members and targeted sales for schools and private academies (hagwons). While students and parents access the platform directly via the web, teachers use a dedicated portal as a consulting tool for student guidance. A specialized web platform for private academies is also slated for launch this year.Since its founding in April 2021, VIBEON Corp has completed three funding rounds. The Seed round included Saltlux and individual investors; Pre-A was backed by Saltlux and KT Investment; and Series A involved NH Bank, Enlight Ventures, Digital Daesung, and the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund (KODIT). The total investment raised to date is approximately KRW 5.3 billion.Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “This year, we are expanding our AI services into the middle school market. We will continue to build AI tools that assist everyone from elementary students to adults in their aptitudes, career paths, admissions, and employment. Most importantly, we will focus on developing and distributing Agentic AI within the education sector in preparation for the next generation of AI advancements.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com