[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] MODHAUS, A K-pop Entertainment Agency Operating a Global Fandom Platform

Jaden Jeong, CEO of MODHAUS



-Home to K-pop artists tripleS, ARTMS, and idntt



-Competitive edge lies in the digitization of physical photocards, preserving their tactile appeal through a Web3 framework

Representing tripleS, ARTMS, and idntt, MODHAUS is both a K-pop entertainment agency and a platform pioneer establishing a new business model through its Cosmo app. Founded in December 2021 by CEO Jaden Jeong, the company is redefining how fans interact with their favorite artists.“Photocards have existed for a long time, not just in K-pop but in forms like Pokémon or MLB cards. Objekt is the first model created by MODHAUS that combines these photocards into both physical and digital formats”, Jeong explained. “Through this, MODHAUS artists have a stable and personalized revenue model beyond traditional CDs or albums. While traditional entertainment has operated on a binary of success or failure, MODHAUS has built a business model designed to be resilient through Objekt.”The core strength of MODHAUS is its ability to digitize the traditional photocard experience without losing its inherent value. Unlike simple Web 2.0 designs, the platform utilizes Web3 technology, ensuring that digital assets in users' wallets are managed with transparency. However, the UI and accessibility prioritize the K-pop fan experience over pure technology; for instance, the wallet creation process is integrated seamlessly within the Cosmo app.Instead of traditional app marketing, MODHAUS focuses on promoting artist IP and increasing engagement. Because the artists themselves are stars who naturally draw fans, increased recognition leads users to land on the app and participate in the ecosystem naturally.In 2025, MODHAUS successfully closed its Series B funding round, with participation from IMM Investment, LB Investment, Intervest, and Smilegate Investment. The company currently employs approximately 130 people, including content and management teams as well as marketers and app developers.Regarding future plans, Jeong stated, “I want to create a company with MODHAUS’s unique edge, rather than a generic entertainment firm. Even if we aren't a household name to the general public, I want to build an 'Otaku' company that shows we are more immersed, more dedicated, and fundamentally different for our fandom.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com