[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] Bareun Construction Technology, Supplying Aggregate and Harmful Gas-Reducing Warm-Mix Asphalt

“Bareun Construction Technology is growing steadily by establishing collaboration systems with leading institutions, aiming for innovation in construction technology through the development of eco-friendly construction materials. To secure our own proprietary leading technology, we are pursuing a wide range of R&D in eco-friendly materials, construction methods, and artificial intelligence”, stated CEO Dr. Ilho Na.Established in September 2021, Bareun Construction Technology is a startup specializing in the supply of asphalt and aggregates. CEO Dr. Ilho Na (42) contributes to the company's technological advancement with over 15 years of experience in construction material research. He is currently an active member of several prestigious organizations, serving as a technical committee member for the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KS), an evaluation member for the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development, and a lecturer at Kangwon National University. His impressive portfolio includes 24 published papers, 12 intellectual property rights, and the successful execution of 20 research projects.The company’s primary focus is asphalt, the visco-elastic material essential for road paving. Traditionally, asphalt must be used at high temperatures of 160–180°C, a process that releases harmful gases.“In response to domestic development trends, we developed a harmful gas-reducing warm-mix asphalt that can be produced at temperatures approximately 40°C lower than traditional hot-mix asphalt”, said Dr. Na. “Moving further toward our goal of ‘innovation led by eco-friendly basic construction materials,’ we are challenging net-zero technology by developing asphalt that can be stored and moved at ambient temperatures while offering superior durability and addressing the shortcomings of existing materials.”The company’s current portfolio consists of: 3 types of eco-friendly modified asphalt. 3 types of high-performance modified asphalt. 3 types of road maintenance materials. Specialized aggregate for road paving.CEO Dr. Na emphasized that the primary advantage of their product is its ease of handling. “Because it can be handled at room temperature, it significantly reduces the risk of fire or burn accidents common in high-temperature work environments. It also allows for construction in low-temperature conditions, thereby reducing the overall construction period.”Furthermore, technology matches or exceeds the durability and performance of traditional asphalt, ensuring a long-term service life and high economic efficiency. This makes it significantly more competitive than legacy hot-mix asphalt maintenance technologies.Bareun Construction Technology serves a diverse clientele, including construction firms, manufacturers, and government agencies. The company builds trust through quality certification, case studies, and customer evaluations, and provides detailed technical support through site visits and their digital platform.Regarding future plans, Dr. Na noted, “The construction material market is undergoing a fundamental shift driven by four mega-trends: carbon neutrality, the circular economy, aging infrastructure, and digital transformation. While these changes may pose a threat to traditional players, they represent a new opportunity for prepared companies like ours.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com