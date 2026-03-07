Gilho Kim CEO of GLOBAL IT LEADER KOREA



GLOBAL IT LEADER KOREA is developing an ‘In-Room Smartbar’ a platform designed to replace traditional hotel minibars and revitalize local marketing in Thailand. Founded in June 2025 by CEO Gilho Kim and Co-CEOs Duckkyu Kim, the company aims to bridge the gap between hospitality services and regional tourism.The company's flagship product, the In-Room Smartbar, allows hotel operators to monitor product sales and inventory levels remotely in real time. Beyond its function as a traditional minibar, it features a touch-responsive display on the front panel that acts as an advertising hub for nearby businesses. For travelers unfamiliar with the local area, the Smartbar provides recommendations for restaurants and tourist attractions in the traveler’s native language and even enables them to order food from external vendors directly through the interface.The core competitiveness of GLOBAL IT LEADER KOREA lies in the meticulous expertise gained from direct experience. “Co-founder Gilho Kim and his family lived in Thailand for six years”, said CEO Duckkyu Kim. “His father also brings over a decade of experience in manufacturing and selling small vending machines to domestic lodging facilities before moving to Thailand. After several rounds of trial and error, we arrived at the current iteration of our Smartbar.”The product is specifically engineered for the Southeast Asian market, featuring a cooling system adapted for tropical climates and integrated QR payment solutions, the region's primary payment method. It also includes an investment system tailored for locals who may lack access to traditional banking or investment infrastructure. “Our technical specifications and business model are uniquely optimized for the Thai market”, Kim emphasized.“During his six years at an international school in Thailand, Gilho Kim established strong relationships with the children of the local elite”, Kim added. “Many of these acquaintances come from families with extensive business interests in the Thai hospitality sector, which allowed us to facilitate meetings with numerous hotel owners across the country.”The company has successfully completed its first Proof of Concept (PoC) with a local hotel group that owns multiple properties in Thailand and has shown significant interest in the project. A second PoC is scheduled for 2026.Reflecting on the journey since founding the company, Kim remarked, “Stepping into the unfamiliar territory of entrepreneurship has been a whirlwind of responding to various stakeholder requests and emerging issues. Despite the challenges, seeing the product reach its final stages and approaching the launch of actual service is incredibly rewarding.”Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “Following the second PoC at a 3-star hotel in Thailand, we intend to leverage that data to attract investment. Our goal is to secure funding for mass production and supply the Smartbar to hotels throughout Thailand. Once we establish a solid track record there, we plan to expand our services to neighboring countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com