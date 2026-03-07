[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] DynaHologram, A Startup Pioneering Dynamic Digital Holography

Seung Hyun Lee, CEO of DynaHologram



-Development of high-performance digital hologram printers and dynamic 3D hologram prototypes



-Core competitiveness lies in glasses-free, wide-viewing-angle 3D dynamic imagery

DynaHologram is an enterprise specializing in the production and sales of digital holograms. The company has successfully developed a world-class digital hologram printer and produced prototypes for dynamic 3D holograms. Founded in December 2025 by CEO Seung Hyun Lee, who also serves as a professor at Kwangwoon University, the company is positioning itself at the forefront of display innovation.The company's flagship business involves the creation and commercialization of holograms, often referred to as the 'ultimate 3D display.' Having completed the development of world-leading static digital holograms and commenced marketing efforts, DynaHologram is currently focused on developing dynamic holograms—reminiscent of the iconic scene in Star Wars where Princess Leia appears and speaks in mid-air.DynaHologram's primary competitive advantage is the ability to provide an immersive 3D viewing experience without the need for specialized glasses."Holograms offer an unparalleled sense of immersion and presence", stated CEO Seung Hyun Lee. "Current digital and video display solutions fall short of providing a truly immersive 3D experience. Once holograms enter the mainstream market, they will open a new world of realistic media that has never been experienced before."To raise awareness, DynaHologram is actively participating in exhibitions and conferences. "As we are in the early stages, we plan to provide free or discounted trial versions to key clients to build case studies. We will prioritize investing in content marketing—including case studies, videos, and blogs—to educate the market on the benefits of holographic technology", Lee explained.Regarding his motivation for founding the startup, Lee shared, "The practical application of holography, known as the 'dream display' is drawing near. I wanted to commercialize the research results I have cultivated in the university laboratory for over 40 years. I founded the company with my own capital and intend to sustain further research through generated revenue. We are also preparing to attract investment to ensure effective business operations."Reflecting on his journey since the launch, Lee noted, "Until now, my focus was on disseminating research through academic papers, patents, and technology transfers. Transitioning into an actual business has presented a steep learning curve. I am working hard and learning new things every day. The most rewarding aspect is receiving diverse feedback on product evaluations—something I rarely experienced within the confines of the lab."He added, "Most of our team members are researchers who have collaborated with me at the university and continue to do so. Since the company was recently established, they are currently conducting research while maintaining their university affiliations."Looking ahead, Lee defined the company's vision. "Our ultimate goal is to commercialize dynamic 3D holograms, which represent the pinnacle of immersive display technology."