[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] Dandibandi, Developing Next-Generation Light-Emitting Transistors and Specialized Analytical Systems

Dandibandi is a deep-tech startup pursuing the commercialization of core components for next-generation displays based on its proprietary Light-Emitting Transistor (LET) technology.Founded to bridge the gap between Deep Science research and industrial application, Dandibandi develops low-power, high-integration LET devices and specialized analytical systems that surpass the limitations of existing display technologies. The company aims to contribute to the next-generation display ecosystem by expanding LET technology—which has long been confined to academia—into practical industrial solutions, as well as educational and analytical services. The company was founded in August 2025 by CEO Jung Hwa Seo.CEO Jung Hwa Seo is a professor of physics and an expert in intelligent semiconductors and optoelectronic devices. With over 18 years of experience researching next-generation optoelectronic devices, including transistors, light-emitting devices, and solar cells, he holds more than 130 papers in SCI-level international journals and numerous patents.Dandibandi’s flagship items consist of two core technologies. First is the ‘Ultra-small, Low-voltage Driven Hybrid Light-Emitting Transistor (LET) Device.’The LET is a next-generation component that simultaneously implements electrical switching and light-emitting functions within a single device. Unlike conventional OLEDs, which require multiple Thin-Film Transistors (TFTs) to drive a single pixel, an LET can handle both driving and emission alone, simplifying the manufacturing process and reducing costs. By applying an organic-inorganic hybrid structure, this technology is suitable for high-brightness, high-charge mobility, ultra-high-resolution, and flexible displays.The second is the ‘Real-time Analytical System for Light-Emitting Transistors (LETSys).’ Because LETs operate differently from traditional OLEDs, a specialized system capable of simultaneously analyzing electrical and optical characteristics is essential. Dandibandi is developing integrated analytical software and measurement equipment that can analyze luminance, color coordinates (CIE), PL/EL, and lifetime characteristics concurrently with transistor operation. This LET-specific system—currently non-existent in the market—is expected to become core infrastructure for future LET research and commercialization.Dandibandi’s primary competitiveness lies in its possession of world-class proprietary LET technology. “As a team that has led the research in the LET field since 2007, we have built a high barrier to entry based on numerous international patents and publications in top 5% journals. Dandibandi has achieved structural innovation that eliminates the need for complex backplanes and driving circuits. This enables process simplification, cost reduction, and high integration, making it more optimized for next-generation displays than current OLEDs”, explained CEO Seo.The ability to provide both the devices and the analytical systems is another differentiator. Dandibandi offers an integrated solution covering device development, analysis, and optimization. While the OLED analysis market is saturated, the LET analysis market is in its early stages, presenting a significant opportunity for Dandibandi to secure a global first-mover advantage.Regarding future plans, CEO Seo stated, “Dandibandi aims to establish itself as a core infrastructure provider for next-generation displays through the technical advancement of LET devices and analytical systems. Our short-term goal is to complete prototypes and expand validation within research institutes, while our mid-to-long-term goal is to expand our business through technology licensing and global partnerships.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com