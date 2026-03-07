[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] DATA SKETCHERS, Developing ‘D-SKET’ the One-Click Notion-to-Website Platform

SinBum Choi CEO of DATA SKETCHERS



-A no-code platform that transforms Notion pages into professional websites in just three minutes



-Reduces the traditional web development time of at least 15 hours down to three minutes, saving over 99% of time

DATA SKETCHERS is a startup developing ‘D-SKET,’ a one-click website creation platform based on Notion. The company was founded in June 2025 by CEO SinBum Choi (35).CEO Choi holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science and has an extensive background in backend development, having managed ERP and SAP projects for major corporations such as Samsung Miracom and LF. He also served as a web backend instructor at Elice Coding.“Driven by our vision to ‘give meaning to the world through data’ DATA SKETCHERS operates the no-code website builder D-SKET. We provide an innovative service that allows Notion users to build professional websites in just three minutes”, said CEO Choi. “We plan to further evolve our service by offering customizable templates, allowing clients to modify designs exactly as they desire.”D-SKET is a no-code platform that converts Notion pages into professional websites in just three minutes. Users simply write their content in Notion—as they normally do—and connect it to D-SKET to immediately generate a responsive website. This drastically shortens the traditional web development process, which typically takes at least 15 hours, saving more than 99% of the time required.Key features include real-time synchronization of Notion updates to the website and the provision of specialized templates for various sectors, such as cafes, startups, and marketing. It also supports local service integrations, including payment gateways and SEO optimization, ensuring seamless performance across all devices without additional labor.CEO Choi highlighted ‘Zero Learning Curve’ as the primary competitive edge of DATA SKETCHERS. “There is no need to learn a new tool. Our service focuses on user convenience by allowing people to create websites using the note-taking tools they already use. Anyone who knows Notion can use it immediately, maintaining their existing workflow. While we currently support Notion, we plan to launch services in 2026 that allow users to build websites using MS Word or HWP, specifically targeting the 40~50 age demographic who may find traditional web builders challenging.”The second advantage is the overwhelming speed of ‘3-Minute Completion.’ While competitors like Wix or I'mWeb take anywhere from a few hours to two weeks, D-SKET literally takes three minutes. “We have removed all barriers that people face when creating a website, making it ideal for any client who finds web development difficult”, Choi added.Third, D-SKET is Korea’s only ‘Notion-based data rendering’ solution. With deep expertise in the Notion API, the company has secured a technical lead of over 24 months and is currently targeting an initial base of 10,000 Notion users.“One might think the market is saturated. However, there is a constant demand for website creation as every brand needs a home page. Our market competitiveness lies in high productivity—enabling the easy construction of multiple hosting sites—and superior convenience, significantly reducing the friction involved in manual post-processing and blog-style formatting.”DATA SKETCHERS is currently marketing to newly established companies through targeted leaflets and is in the process of producing video content for social media promotion.Regarding future plans, CEO Choi stated, “Once we reach 100 million KRW in revenue, we will rapidly expand into global markets. This service category originated from third-party ecosystems abroad, and South Korea ranks second in global Notion usage. After validating the market in Korea, we intend to establish ourselves as a global service provider.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com