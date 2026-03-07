[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] Do With, Launching ‘Career-mizing,’ an End-to-End AI Solution for Self-Introduction Letters

Chanhyeok Park CEO of Do With



-Developing ‘Career-mizing,’ a generative AI-based solution for experience categorization and analysis



-Aiming to empower job seekers with practical competitiveness throughout the entire recruitment process

“Our goal is to analyze and organize a candidate's experiences from multiple perspectives and organically link them to self-introduction letters, interviews, job comprehension, and practical relevance. Ultimately, we aim to help candidates secure a practical competitive edge in the hiring process”, said CEO Chanhyeok Park (25). “The ‘Experience Categorization’ module is the core of Career-mizing and is already protected by a patent application. This isn't just about organizing experiences quickly, it’s about extracting tacit knowledge and thought processes that candidates themselves might not even recognize. We achieve this through a conversational structure built on the expertise I've accumulated over seven years in career consulting.”Do With is a startup developing generative AI-based solutions for career data management. Founded in May 2025, the company operates Career-mizing, an AI-driven career support service that assists job seekers from the very start to the final submission of their self-introduction letters.Career-mizing automates the experience categorization stage—the most challenging part of the writing process—and uses that data to generate customized self-introduction letters optimized for specific companies and job roles.While existing services focus primarily on generating initial drafts, Career-mizing integrates the entire lifecycle of self-introduction writing: experience organization, draft generation, and feedback from industry professionals. Users can structure their personal stories through an intuitive chat-based UI. Once an experience is categorized, it can be adapted freely for various companies and roles, significantly reducing preparation time while increasing the quality of the output. Furthermore, its professional feedback feature allows job seekers to refine AI-generated drafts to reflect their unique voice and personality.The most significant competitive advantage of Do With is its ‘Reliable Data-Driven AI.’ Park explained, “There are many services that simply link to external AI APIs to create plausible-sounding sentences. However, our analysis of seven years of successful recruitment data from major corporations shows that a ‘well-written’ essay alone rarely leads to a hire. Successful candidates consistently analyze their experiences structurally, link them logically to the specific role, and convincingly explain how they can apply their skills in practice.”Rather than relying on simple API integration, Career-mizing utilizes a Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) model based on successful hiring data. This model is designed to navigate the entire process—from experience analysis and job relevance mapping to practical application. Furthermore, the outputs are continuously updated and validated by a network of mid-to-senior level industry professionals collaborating with Do With, ensuring a high level of credibility that sets the service apart.Regarding future plans, Park stated, “In the first half of 2026, we plan to overhaul the Career-mizing UX/UI and officially launch features that job seekers can practically feel the impact of during their job search. Our ultimate goal is to move beyond a simple AI writing platform to become a platform that best understands the value of a candidate's journey and maximizes that value within the recruitment ecosystem.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com