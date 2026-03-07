[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] Lunus, Developing Industry-Specific AI Builders for SMEs and Small Business Owners

Chemin Hong CEO of Lunus



-Automating everything from configuration to deployment, allowing users to build a custom AI service in under 15 minutes



-Core competitiveness lies in an AI builder designed based on actual operational environments for each industry

Lunus is the operator of AiCraft, an industry-specific AI builder tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small business owners. AiCraft is a SaaS platform that utilizes proven AI templates for various sectors, automating the entire process from initial configuration to deployment. This allows users to establish their own AI services in less than 15 minutes without any separate development phase. The company was founded in 2025 by CEO Chemin Hong.The flagship product, AiCraft, is an industry-specific AI builder designed to empower SMEs and small business owners to directly create and manage their own AI.Through AiCraft, users select a template validated for their specific industry and simply input their operational data—such as menus, products, policies, and FAQs—to complete their AI service. The platform then automates deployment across various interfaces, including websites, tablets, and kiosks, making the service ready for use within 15 minutes.Notably, AiCraft is not a generic chatbot limited to simple conversation. It is an ‘Operational AI’ focused on automating repetitive consultation, recommendation, and response tasks. Examples include providing menu recommendations and allergy information for restaurants, preference-based suggestions for perfume boutiques, and specialized pet consultations for pet shops. This allows business owners to maintain consistent service quality while simultaneously reducing labor burdens and operational costs. Ultimately, AiCraft aims to transform AI from an experimental technology into a practical, everyday business tool for small enterprises.AiCraft’s primary competitive advantages include. Industry-Optimized Architecture, Unlike many tech-centric AI services, AiCraft is designed based on the actual consultation and recommendation flows specific to industries such as hospitality, retail, and pet care. This ensures that business owners can build AI that is both faster to deploy and more accurate for their specific needs.Elimination of Development Barriers, Traditional AI tools often require professional developers for integration and deployment, making them inaccessible for many small businesses. AiCraft removes this hurdle by automating the entire lifecycle—from template selection to live deployment—enabling immediate use without technical staff.Field-Proven Intelligence, AiCraft is continuously refined based on operational data and feedback accumulated through Proof of Concept (PoC) projects with real business owners. This focus on reflecting verified field experience within the product sets AiCraft apart from purely technical solutions.Regarding future plans, CEO Chemin Hong stated, “We will focus on creating definitive value in the industries that need AiCraft the most. Currently, we are concentrating on how effectively we can automate repetitive tasks in the restaurant sector. Through this process, we intend to accumulate sufficient operational data and use cases to further enhance the sophistication of our service.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com