[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] LUKYNOVA Redefines Sleep and Home-Care with Functionally Engineered Sleep Bras

LUKYNOVA is a functional lifestyle brand specializing in products for sleep, relaxation, and home-care, driven by the philosophy of “solving women's daily discomfort through functionality and design.” The company focuses on defining problems based on real-life user experiences and filling functional gaps left unaddressed by the existing market. Founded in June 2025 by CEO Hyo-jung Ko, LUKYNOVA is currently refining its core products and conducting market validation through active sales via the Preliminary Startup Package program.The flagship item is the ‘Functional Sleep Bra for Cooper’s Ligament Protection.’ “Existing sleep bras focus primarily on ‘comfort’ which often results in a lack of support or versatility in real-world environments. While using sleep bras from famous Japanese brands, I personally experienced the limitations in protection and the inconvenience of having to change clothes before going out due to poor shaping”, CEO Ko explained.LUKYNOVA’s sleep bra is centered on three core technical elements, a 3D structural design that stabilizes the bust in various sleeping positions, a protective pattern that widely covers the axillary breast tissue and underarm area, and a non-irritating, wire-free construction for long-term wear. Positioned as a ‘care product that protects and manages body shape during sleep’ rather than simple lingerie, the product maximizes the advantages of existing premium sleep bras while addressing their weaknesses.The company’s primary competitive edge lies in its ‘user-experience-based structural engineering.’ While many products in the market approach design from a fabric-centric perspective, LUKYNOVA engineers its patterns, molds, and banding structures based on actual wear conditions, including sleeping postures, body shape changes, and pressure distribution. Beyond mere comfort, it is designed as an ‘All-Day’ protection item suitable for both sleep and daily activities, ensuring protection, stability, and aesthetic lines simultaneously. This brand scalability—allowing for expansion into daily and sports lines—differentiates LUKYNOVA from its inception.LUKYNOVA currently operates under an online-focused D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) model. The company is generating initial sales via Naver Smart Store and strengthening its content marketing through banner ads, image-centric reviews, and ‘before-and-after’ comparison content. Recognizing that bras are a product category where visual persuasion outweighs search-driven intent, LUKYNOVA is concentrating on image and content-based marketing. Moving forward, the company plans to expand the ‘self-care’ category through brand social media and YouTube content.Currently, LUKYNOVA is focused on building a self-sustaining business model rather than seeking immediate external investment. After securing clear metrics—such as repurchase rates, review data, and brand sentiment—through the Preliminary Startup Package, the company plans to consider strategic investment rounds.Regarding future plans, CEO Ko stated, “Our short-term goal is to further enhance the perfection of our sleep bra and introduce a variety of products with expanded colors and forms based on the same mechanism. Through this, we aim to establish LUKYNOVA’s unique lineup for sleep and home-care.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com