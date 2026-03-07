[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] Realine, Operating ‘SpotUp’ an AI-Powered Commercial District Analysis Service

Jaerin Kim CEO of Realine



-Provides comprehensive analysis on floating population patterns, competitor status, and market rent levels



-Empowers real estate agents with professional data reports for commercial lease consultations

Realine is a specialized startup developing AI-driven solutions for commercial district analysis. Founded in November 2025 by CEO Jaerin Kim, the company primarily targets prospective entrepreneurs and fosters a corporate culture that prioritizes AI proficiency and integration.The company’s flagship product is SpotUp, an AI-based commercial analysis service. “The most fundamental question when preparing to start a business is, ‘Is this location right?’ Yet, most people still decide based on gut feeling”, said CEO Jaerin Kim. “SpotUp transforms this process into a data-driven one. By simply entering an address and business type, the service provides an in-depth analysis of the district type (office, residential, nightlife, or station-adjacent), floating population patterns, competitor density, and average rent levels. It is designed to be a powerful tool for real estate agents to present to clients during commercial leasing consultations.”The core competitive advantage of SpotUp lies in its accessibility. “There are already excellent services in the market, ranging from enterprise-level solutions to specialized analysis platforms. However, most are B2B-centric or have high barriers to entry for individual entrepreneurs”, Kim explained. “SpotUp takes a leaner approach. We have simplified the interface so that users get immediate results just by entering an address. While the feature set is more focused than some legacy services, our goal is to provide a level of utility that is intuitive and accessible for both aspiring business owners and real estate professionals.”Realine is currently executing a B2B-focused marketing strategy. Its primary objective is to build partnerships with real estate agents through direct engagement and feedback rather than large-scale advertising. CEO Kim believes that at this stage, refining the product based on user experience is more critical than aggressive marketing.Currently, Realine is operating through government-backed initiatives. Having been selected for the Preliminary Startup Package, the company is utilizing those funds for operations, with plans to pursue external investment only after the service has been fully validated in the market. The current priority remains the perfection of the product.Reflecting on his motivation for founding the company, Kim stated, “The five-year survival rate for restaurants is only in the 30% range. Six out of ten businesses close within five years. One of the main reasons for this high failure rate is making critical decisions without sufficient information. I ventured into this business because I realized that data could significantly mitigate this problem.”“We are currently in the process of building the product, and it is incredibly rewarding to see our plans materialize into reality”, Kim added regarding his experience since the launch.Looking ahead, Kim shared his vision, “Our short-term goal is to enhance analysis accuracy and improve the overall user experience. In the medium term, we plan to expand our service coverage to broader regions.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com