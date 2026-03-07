HeeSun Lee CEO of MedLinker



-Designing the entire career lifecycle of healthcare professionals through data and an expert network



-Offering AI matching, 1:1 real-time mentoring, AI-automated summaries, and specialized links to global career expansion and legal services

MedLinker is a company that operates a platform utilizing AI-based career analysis technology to match healthcare professionals with their optimal mentors. The company provides an integrated career mentoring service that covers domestic employment and job transitions, as well as global expansion, entrepreneurship, certification strategies, and medical litigation or legal issues. It was founded in August 2025 by CEO HeeSun Lee (28).MedLinker aims to be more than just a counseling platform; its vision is to become the leading platform that co-designs the entire career lifecycle of healthcare professionals through data and a robust expert network.The flagship product is the ‘AI-driven Customized Mentoring Matching Platform for Healthcare Professionals.’ “Most existing mentoring markets are centered around general corporate roles. For healthcare professionals, it is virtually impossible to access high-level, specialized mentoring for critical needs such as hospital transitions, overseas employment, pharmacy or clinic startups, certification strategies, and responding to patient litigation or legal disputes”, CEO Lee explained.To solve this problem, MedLinker operates a structure that combines AI-based career analysis with a professional mentor pool. The core of the service consists of AI matching, 1:1 real-time mentoring, AI-automated summaries, global expansion support, and legal connectivity. First, when a user inputs their career history, job function, and goals, the AI analyzes this data to automatically recommend the most suitable healthcare mentor. The biggest differentiator is that mentor matching is optimized for specific goals such as career changes, overseas placement, entrepreneurship, or certifications.“Once a mentor is selected, users can immediately conduct 1:1 non-face-to-face mentoring via Zoom at their preferred time. After the session, the AI automatically summarizes the consultation and saves it as a career record. This can be directly utilized for job applications or writing self-introduction letters. Another vital feature is that for global expansion or medical disputes, we provide direct connections to specialized attorneys with healthcare backgrounds and local mentors overseas. We are building a structure that goes beyond simple advice to provide actual problem-solving”, added Lee.MedLinker’s competitiveness lies not just in its technology, but in its accumulated ‘Structure, Data, People, and Network’ specifically tailored to healthcare.First is the specialized data and matching architecture. Unlike general mentoring services, MedLinker’s platform is designed to fit the unique career flow of healthcare professionals—reflecting their specific occupations, clinical experience, work environments, and future trajectories. This makes it difficult for competitors to offer the same quality of recommendations.Second is the exclusivity of the mentor pool. The network, which already includes specialized mentors in niche areas such as global expansion, startups, and medical disputes, is an asset that cannot be replicated in a short period.Third is the accumulation of user experience (UX). The service is structured to self-enhance as feedback, satisfaction scores, and career-change data accumulate following each 1:1 session. This creates a moat that becomes harder for competitors to cross over time. Finally, the company’s strategy of deep vertical penetration into the healthcare market makes it difficult for general platforms to replace its specialized value.Regarding future plans, CEO Lee stated, “In the short term, our primary goal is to make this a service that is ‘truly utilized in the field.’ We plan to continuously refine our features and structure by validating exactly where healthcare professionals feel the most discomfort and what kind of mentoring provides the most help. Our biggest objective right now is to be a service that can truly transform the career of even a single individual.”Founded: August 2025Core Business: Mentoring platform for domestic and international healthcare professionals featuring AI career analysis technologyKey Achievement: Selected for the Preliminary Startup Package이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com