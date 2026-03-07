[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] PulsePixia, Automating AI-Driven Data Analysis for Smarter Decision-Making

JunSoo Chung CEO of PulsePixia



-Flagship solution ‘Onpi’ automates the entire media sentiment analysis pipeline using AI-based Natural Language Processing (NLP)



-Empowers small businesses to make data-driven decisions without the need for specialized marketing or data analysis teams

PulsePixia is a technology firm developing AI-powered media data analysis solutions. The company enables anyone to collect, refine, and analyze online text data to extract actionable insights. A key focus of the firm is providing data in a format that working-level professionals can immediately use for decision-making, without requiring them to manually process or interpret complex datasets. PulsePixia’s ultimate vision is to build a service that allows small enterprises to lead data-driven strategies even without in-house analysts. The company was founded in May 2025 by CEO JunSoo Chung (25).The flagship product, ‘Onpi’ is a media sentiment analysis solution that automates the entire analytical process through AI-driven Natural Language Processing (NLP). With Onpi, users simply input their analysis objectives or keywords. The AI assistant then automatically designs and executes a pipeline—spanning NLP, data analysis, and visualization—to deliver ready-to-use sentiment analysis results and insights.“The ‘media sentiment’ we refer to is a proprietary metric of Onpi. It is designed to capture not only positive and negative opinions on a specific issue but also the associated emotional flows at a glance”, explained CEO JunSoo Chung. “This allows users to intuitively grasp how an issue is being perceived across the media landscape. A crucial feature of Onpi is that it doesn't just provide raw data; it utilizes LLM (Large Language Model) technology to present the underlying meaning and the specific insights derived from that data.”Onpi’s primary competitive edge lies in enabling non-experts to make data-driven decisions within minutes. While traditional media monitoring and data analysis required specialized personnel, complex tools, and lengthy processing times, Onpi automates these workflows for immediate practical application.“There are many tools in the market that analyze or visualize data, but most still require the user’s own processing and interpretation skills. Services that provide results ready for immediate business use are rare”, Chung noted.“General-purpose AI agents can perform various tasks, but they have limitations in producing specialized results for specific objectives, such as ‘identifying negative public sentiment on policy’ or ‘deriving SEO keywords for marketing.’”Onpi differentiates itself through specialized templates tailored to analysis objectives and domain-specific data analysis models. Its cost-effectiveness is another major strength; it can replace traditional outsourcing methods at approximately 10% of the cost by eliminating the need for professional labor, custom development, and server maintenance.PulsePixia has designed its strategy based on Business Model Canvases and Customer Journey Maps, executing data-driven performance marketing using media data. Simultaneously, the company is engaging in proactive direct sales centered on its MVP (Minimum Viable Product), applying insights derived from media data across various channels including online communities, SNS, and blogs.Regarding future goals, CEO Chung stated, “Rather than forcing rapid growth, our priority is to refine our service into something truly essential through multiple rounds of validation and pivoting based on customer problems. Just as it is said that a startup needs six to seven pivots to succeed, we plan to continuously adjust our features and target audience based on customer feedback and data.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com