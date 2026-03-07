[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] Barre Square, Spreading K-Style Wellness through the ‘K-Barre’ Method

Jihyun Nam, CEO of Barre Square



-Operates premium studios, instructor training programs, brand collaborations, and global pop-up events



-Features a specialized methodology tailored to the musculoskeletal characteristics of Koreans and Asians

Barre Square is a premier K-Wellness brand centered on the 'K-Barre' method—a reinterpretation of the Barre workout based on Korean movement sensibilities and rhythm. The company’s diverse portfolio includes premium studio operations, instructor certification (including an online academy), wellness program planning for hotels and corporations, and international pop-up classes.Founded in March 2025, Barre Square is led by CEO Jihyun Nam, who leverages her unique background as a former K-pop idol (4Minute) and actress to integrate content creation and storytelling into the expansion of K-Style wellness.“Through my career as an idol and actress, I realized that the moments I felt most like myself were when I was exercising”, said CEO Nam. “I wanted to create an experience where women could stand as the protagonists of their own lives through movement, and I found that path in Barre. I launched this venture by refining the workout into the K-Barre method, specifically tailored to the physical characteristics of Korean and Asian women.”Barre Square’s core competitive advantages include. The K-Barre Method, Unlike Western Barre programs applied without modification, K-Barre is built on detailed observations of Asian musculoskeletal structures and movement patterns. The curriculum features a systematic approach based on anatomy and kinesiology, including restricted movements, alternative poses, and difficulty scaling to ensure safety and reproducibility.Rhythm-Based Immersion & Emotional Branding, By utilizing K-pop music and rhythmic sequences, classes transcend technical exercise. The programs are designed as immersive lifestyle experiences, allowing participants to feel the synergy between movement and modern culture.Scalable Education & Business Model, Beyond offline studios, Barre Square is expanding its community through an online academy and instructor training. The company is continuously refining a wellness class model that can be seamlessly integrated into various spaces and institutions globally.In terms of marketing, Barre Square delivers its K-Style wellness message through SNS-driven content and has collaborated with leading beauty, health, and content brands. Notable partners include Aromatica, Vegiet, Pluume, Purcell, Beauty of Joseon, VT Cosmetics, vinerlab, Itzon Apparel, Dashu, Daleaf, and Fremint. These projects range from large-scale event operations to collaborative content production.Furthermore, the brand is building a strong track record in the B2B sector by operating wellness programs for major hotels and corporations. It has successfully conducted classes at Daegu Marriott, JW Marriott Jeju, and Grand Hyatt, with ongoing discussions for long-term partnerships. Globally, the brand has held K-Barre workshops in Thailand and is currently reviewing expansion into Vietnam and Indonesia.“I feel an immense sense of fulfillment when participants discover the joy of Barre through our events, and when our trained instructors go on to develop the classes in their own unique ways”, Nam stated. “I want to create a world where positive change accumulates through consistent movement.”Looking ahead, Barre Square plans to launch a flagship studio in a key district of Seoul, enhance the K-Barre Online Academy, and build a global instructor network. Additionally, the company intends to expand its proprietary IPs, such as ‘Pink Barre Princess (PPP)’ and ‘Clean Girl Wellness’ into events, digital content, and merchandise including apparel and fitness equipment.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com