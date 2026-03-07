[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] Bindoff, Developing ‘Tteodorok’ a SaaS Platform for Knitting Pattern Creation

Suji Kim CEO of Bindoff



Bindoff is the creator of ‘Tteodorok’ a service designed to help knitting enthusiasts create patterns more easily. Tteodorok is a SaaS platform that allows users to manifest their creative ideas into tangible designs using digital templates, facilitating faster project completion. The company was founded in June 2025 by CEO Suji Kim(26).“Having enjoyed knitting as a hobby for five years, I conceived ‘Tteodorok’ to provide a service that simplifies the pattern-making process for the knitting community”, said CEO Suji Kim.The flagship product, Tteodorok, addresses the long-standing productivity bottlenecks in pattern creation, which typically required more than 80 hours of manual labor.“A knitting pattern is not just text, it is a complex ‘blueprint’ combining measurements for various sizes with specific rules, such as increases, decreases, gauges, and row counts”, Kim explained. “To create these blueprints, many creators currently juggle Excel, hand-drawn sketches, and Adobe Illustrator. Since this is done manually, it is prone to errors and extremely time-consuming.”On Tteodorok, users can see a chart representing the shape of a garment in just two minutes by selecting a garment template, choosing detailed sizes and designs, and inputting the gauge. Users can then proceed with design work by adding desired symbols and colors, handling the entire pattern creation workflow within a single integrated service.The primary competitive edge of Tteodorok lies in its personalized pattern creation that allows for real-life shape prediction. While foreign tools (such as StitchFiddle or Knitting Chart) often lack Korean language support and focus mainly on rectangular chart generation, they struggle to predict the actual fit or accurately reflect delicate shaping for different body types. In contrast, Tteodorok’s templates are engineered based on garment construction and pattern drafting principles, specifically focused on curved shaping. Initial testing on 20 sample garments showed a margin of error within 5%. Users can adjust body parts in detail to create personalized patterns, and the core chart-generation algorithm is currently undergoing the patent application process.Bindoff is currently expanding its market reach through community engagement and social media channels. From August to October, the company recruited 70 beta testers for both online and offline sessions to collect real-world production cases, which are being used to refine features and enhance user scenarios. Additionally, several knitting studios have integrated Tteodorok into their classes and workflows, providing valuable field feedback and verifying the potential for expansion through professional studio networks.At this stage, Bindoff is focusing on rapid product validation and the discovery of sustainable business models. The company plans to pursue external investment once it reaches a point where market expansion or workforce scaling becomes necessary.Regarding future plans, CEO Kim stated, “Our core objectives through the first quarter of 2026 include developing a design board feature, planning personalized correction functions for purchased patterns, and preparing a collaborative tool for studio classes. Through these initiatives, we aim to build a comprehensive user flow that spans from providing creative references to personalized production and utilization in educational settings.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com