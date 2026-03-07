[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] Bizn, An AI-Driven Reward App Empowering Small Business Owners with Instagram Marketing

Minseung Song CEO of Bizn



Bizn is a reward-based application designed to support early-stage small business owners with their Instagram marketing. It is an AI-driven platform that alleviates the stress of account exposure for those finding Instagram marketing challenging, significantly reducing cost barriers while ensuring clear, measurable results. The company was founded in November 2025 by CEO Minseung Song.“I am a specialized marketer for small businesses, having served as a team lead at a marketing agency for three years, where I managed marketing for over 500 small business clients”, said CEO Song. “Bizn focuses on solving the most difficult problem for early-stage business owners, gaining exposure to potential customers. Our goal is to provide a platform that is affordable yet highly effective through advanced AI technology.”Bizn concentrates on three core features to maximize account reach. First is AI-based interest matching. Unlike conventional apps that distribute content randomly, Bizn’s AI accurately connects a user’s interests with a small business’s specific industry. This ensures that exposure is directed toward individuals truly interested in the shop, inducing continuous and active engagement.Second is the Follower Reminder Notification. “The Instagram algorithm favors consistent engagement. To facilitate this, whenever a business owner—who has initiated at least one mission (reward) on the app—uploads a new post, the app automatically sends a notification to users. This encourages repeat engagement, such as Likes, Comments, and Saves”, Song explained.Third is the 60,000 KRW monthly subscription. Bizn provides marketing results comparable to expensive agencies at approximately one-tenth of the cost through a flat-rate subscription model.“Bizn’s competitiveness lies in its low price point and guaranteed exposure effects. For small business owners with limited initial capital, a 60,000 KRW monthly subscription is a massive advantage. Our proprietary AI technology makes this price possible. Data shows that 91% of small business owners using existing apps did not experience a significant increase in exposure because random exposure only leads to one-time reactions. By creating sustained engagement through AI matching and reminders, we send positive signals to the Instagram algorithm continuously. This is the fundamental strength of Bizn.”Bizn has secured 40 million KRW in government funding through the Preliminary Startup Package and is currently focusing on development and marketing. While future investment rounds are planned for operational growth, the company’s immediate priority is to deliver a high-quality, user-friendly tool that yields meaningful results for business owners.Regarding future plans, CEO Song stated, “I want to continue being a source of strength for small business owners. I plan to expand our services to channels like Naver and YouTube, making marketing easily accessible for every small business.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com