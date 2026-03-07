[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] SNOWLINK, A B2B Matching Platform for Freelance Sports Instructors

SungWoon Woo CEO of SNOWLINK



-Provides SnowPartners, a SaaS solution that automates the entire scope of business operations



-Goes beyond a simple recruitment app to serve as the ‘Operating System(OS)’ for sports instruction firms

SNOWLINK is a leisure-sports tech company that operates a B2B matching platform, connecting ski instruction firms with freelance instructors in real-time. It provides a specialized SaaS solution, ‘SnowPartners’ which automates comprehensive operational workflows. The company was founded in June 2025 by CEO Woo SungWoon (25).A veteran instructor with eight years of experience, CEO Woo holds the KSIA Level 3 certification—a distinction held by only 970 individuals in Korea. He ventured into entrepreneurship to resolve the inefficiencies in human resource supply and demand he witnessed firsthand in the field.The flagship product is ‘SNOWLINK’ a matching platform for ski schools and freelance instructors. SNOWLINK functions as more than just a recruitment tool; it acts as an Operating System(OS) for the schools.The platform features three core functions. First, it solves urgent labor shortages during peak seasons instantly, with 2nd-stage MVP results showing a matching completion rate within an average of five minutes. Second, by integrating PG (Payment Gateway) APIs, it 100% automates the process from 3.3% withholding tax calculations to instructor fee payments, reducing administrative resources for business owners by over 70%. Third, the SaaS solution ‘SnowPartners’ transitions manual, conventional operations into a digital format, allowing for at-a-glance management of reservations, instructor scheduling, and settlement reports.SNOWLINK’s greatest competitive advantage is its sustainable ‘Flywheel’ structure. First, real-time matching aggregates fragmented firms and instructors onto the platform. Second, the operational SaaS ensures high retention, making the system indispensable to the firms daily workflows. Third, based on accumulated instructor reputations and firm histories, the company plans to expand into B2C stores and multi-sport services across all four seasons. The primary differentiator from competitors is the provision of system-based operational tools rather than simple brokerage.The company employs a strategy of rigorous B2B targeting and community exclusivity. SNOWLINK has signed MOUs with key firms at major ski resorts such as Yongpyong and Welli Hilli, already securing 16 pre-contracted paid clients. Furthermore, it has established a pool of over 170 verified instructors through university networks and operates professional training programs for them.Having successfully launched both the official mobile app and the SaaS platform, SNOWLINK is now planning to secure Seed investment. The funds will be used as a catalyst for scaling revenue by securing bases at 13 major ski resorts nationwide and enhancing the automated settlement system.Regarding future plans CEO Woo stated, “Our short-term goal is to achieve 150 million KRW in revenue for the 25/26 season. In the long term, starting with skiing and snowboarding, we plan to expand into the domestic four-season human resource service market—including surfing, golf, and running—and enter global markets. Our vision is to grow into a global multi-sport operational platform with a target revenue of 65 billion KRW by 2029.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com