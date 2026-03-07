[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] Aipoten, Developing an AI-Driven Early Childhood Development Solution Based on Expert Collaboration

Eun-hong Kim CEO of Aipoten



-Developing an all-in-one solution that seamlessly connects ‘Diagnosis, Analysis, and Matching’ for early childhood development



-Providing a digital environment where parents can access personalized home-care play methods and connect with optimal specialists

Aipoten is a company that developed the AI-based early childhood development matching platform, ‘Aipoten’ to address information asymmetry in the pediatric development market. It was founded in November 2025 by CEO Eun-hong Kim.The flagship item is the ‘Aipoten’ all-in-one solution, which bridges the gap between diagnosis, analysis, and matching. In a reality where waiting lists for pediatric consultations can take years, Aipoten provides a digital environment. Through development checks directly designed by Aipoten's experts, parents can precisely monitor their child's developmental status at home, access tailored home-care play methods, and meet the most suitable specialists for their child's specific needs.Aipoten’s competitive edge lies in the fusion of ‘field expertise’ and ‘AI technology.’ First, veteran experts in various fields—including rehabilitation medicine specialists, speech-language pathologists, and occupational therapists—collaborated to design the assessment questionnaires. This incorporates the know-how of professionals who have worked with thousands of children, offering a level of precision that far exceeds standard evaluations.Second, the developmental reports provided by Aipoten do not merely list scores. Leveraging RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) technology and LLM APIs, Aipoten’s core strength is its ability to immediately generate sophisticated, customized reports and guidance.Aipoten plans to focus on ‘Direct Delivery of Trust.’ Moving beyond simple online advertising, the company will regularly host on- and offline developmental seminars for parents. Through these seminars, Aipoten intends to listen to parents' concerns, share information, and demonstrate its precision medical inquiry and AI report systems on-site. By allowing users to experience the service's expertise firsthand, the company aims to build a natural and loyal community.Aipoten was selected for the ‘Deep Tech’ category of the Preliminary Startup Package. The combination of expert knowledge and AI algorithms serves as a formidable barrier to entry. Upon securing significant data following the service launch, the company plans to pursue external investment.When asked about the motivation behind the startup, CEO Kim shared, “I am a parent currently raising a child receiving speech therapy. I went through immense trial and error before finding the right teacher. I remember the desperate moments spent visiting numerous development centers and meeting various therapists to find the right fit for my child. Aipoten started with my earnest desire to ensure other parents do not have to face that same inconvenience and helplessness.”Since founding the company, Kim noted, “I feel the greatest sense of accomplishment when parents recognize that ‘a parent's concerns are embedded in this service’, and when therapists tell us that the service is well-implemented and easy to use.”“We are operating as a ‘One Team’ consisting of a strategy expert with 20 years of experience, developers with over 15 years in Big Data, and most importantly, our advisory group of rehabilitation, speech, and occupational therapy experts. I am proud to say we are a ‘dream team’ that combines technical expertise with the lived experience of parenthood.”Regarding future plans, CEO Kim stated, “Our primary goal is to become the standard platform for early childhood development in Korea. Moving forward, we aim to grow into a global platform that manages a child’s entire life cycle based on accumulated data, creating a world where every child can fully bloom to their potential.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com