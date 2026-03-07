[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] iM Corporation, the Company Developing Lightweight AI Semiconductor Modules and Learning Platforms

Seung Eun Lee CEO of iM Corporation



iM Corporation is a specialized startup developing lightweight AI semiconductor modules and learning platforms that allow users to understand the operational principles of AI and run models without the need for high-end, costly equipment. The company’s core mission is to democratize AI education by providing ‘Hands-on AI Solutions’ that enable users to create and deploy their own AI models at a low cost. The company was founded in October 2025 by CEO Seung Eun Lee.“The current landscape of AI education often mandates high-performance GPU servers or expensive hardware, creating a significant barrier to entry for students and beginners who want to engage with the technology practically”, said CEO Seung Eun Lee. “To overcome this, we are building an environment where anyone can learn and develop AI technology without financial burden by leveraging edge devices.”The flagship product line is built on three pillars integrating software and hardware. Algorithm Optimization Technology. This maximizes AI computational efficiency. By applying a proprietary, validated K-means-based data selection technique, the company ensures high inference accuracy even with limited datasets.Dedicated AI Simulator. This allows users to experience AI training and inference without physical hardware. Having recently completed standalone (EXE) packaging and software copyright registration, the simulator supports both a ‘Discovery Mode’ for beginners and an ‘Advanced Mode’ for experts.Edge Hardware Modules. These modules run in real-world edge environments. The company has completed the circuit design and PCB layout for Raspberry Pi-compatible AI accelerators and FPGA-based educational boards, with physical production set to begin shortly.iM Corporation’s competitive edge lies in its integrated ecosystem that provides an ‘A to Z’ solution for Edge AI adoption. Rather than simply selling chips or boards, the company offers a comprehensive package including optimization algorithms, pre-validation simulators, and educational curricula. Furthermore, a key differentiator for this tech-driven startup is the simultaneous establishment of a Customer Support Center, which provides physical testing environments and technical support infrastructure from the early stages. This infrastructure minimizes the trial and error users typically face when adopting new hardware.Regarding future goals, Lee stated, “In the short term, we aim to complete the prototypes and functional validation of our research and educational AI modules. A major milestone will be the official launch of our website and the operation of our support center to secure a solid user base.” He added, “In the medium term, we plan to utilize seed investment to move into mass production and generate initial revenue. Long-term, we aspire to lead the edge AI ecosystem through the development of ultra-low-power AI semiconductors.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com