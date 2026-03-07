[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] RHX, Developing an AI-Native Engineering Simulation Platform

Rihyeon Kim CEO of RHX



RHX is a deep-tech company developing ‘Oasis SimAI’ an AI-native engineering simulation platform. The company is creating a world where individuals without specialized expertise can design and verify their own products through conversational AI. RHX was founded in August 2025 by CEO Rihyeon Kim, who has spearheaded over 300 projects merging hardware and software over the past decade.The flagship product is the AI-native engineering simulation platform, Oasis SimAI.“Traditionally, Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) software, used to analyze a product's strength or thermal properties, took six months to master and cost tens of millions of won”, said CEO Rihyeon Kim. “Oasis SimAI has revolutionized this complex process through AI technology.”When a user types a query such as, “Can this robotic arm withstand a 100kg load?” into the chat interface, the AI converts the request into engineering variables and runs a physics engine to respond: “There is a risk of structural failure. Please increase the thickness by 3mm.” The service is provided as a SaaS (Software as a Service) model that runs directly in a web browser without requiring installation.Oasis SimAI’s competitiveness is defined by its unrivaled accessibility and dual-verification AI system. First, it is 90% more affordable than conventional tools and reduces the learning period to less than three days. Second, to prevent the ‘hallucination’ phenomenon common in generative AI, RHX has developed and filed a patent for a proprietary Dual-Verification System, which cross-checks AI-generated parameters against fundamental laws of physics. Third, it features a data flywheel structure where the engine becomes faster and smarter with use, as user modifications to AI suggestions are continuously fed back into the learning data.RHX is building a dedicated following within core target groups, including Reddit’s maker and hardware startup communities, 3D printing circles, and university engineering clubs. The company attracts users organically through ‘helper bots’ that detect posts regarding design failures and offer potential solutions. Additionally, RHX is implementing a lock-in strategy by distributing free educational licenses to secure future engineers as loyal customers.Regarding future plans, Kim emphasized, “Our goal is not merely to create high-performance software, but to build an 'intelligent partner'—much like JARVIS from the movie Iron Man—that perfectly understands an engineer's intent and co-completes the design.”He further shared his ambition, stating, “Currently, Korea's manufacturing sector is hindered by high costs and technical barriers, leading many engineers to rely on 'intuition' rather than simulation, which often results in failure despite having innovative ideas. I want to install a new AI engine into the heart of K-manufacturing, realizing the 'Democratization of Engineering' where anyone can manifest their best technical capabilities without worrying about costs.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com