[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] Athlova, Revolutionizing Park Golf with Innovative Carbon Braiding Technology

Athlova is a specialized firm developing high-performance clubs for the sport of park golf. It was founded in June 2025 by CEO Joon-Yong Cho, a professor of Sports and Health Care Management at the Korea National Sport University.Park golf has recently emerged as the most significant keyword in the domestic senior sports market. As the elderly population is projected to reach approximately 40% by 2050, the number of park golf enthusiasts has surged, surpassing 120,000 members as of 2023 and continuing to show rapid annual growth.Despite this boom, the equipment market remains dominated by imports, particularly from Japan. Athlova aims to lead the localization and personalized innovation of park golf clubs by leveraging its revolutionary ‘Carbon Braiding’ technology.“Our society is currently undergoing a paradigm shift in healthcare, moving from ‘disease treatment’ to ‘low-cost, high-efficiency preventive care.’ As the population aged 65 and older increases rapidly, the senior sports industry has grown into a massive market worth 95 trillion KRW as of 2023”, stated CEO Cho. “Park golf is a pivotal exercise that enhances life satisfaction for seniors due to its accessibility and social benefits. However, the shaft—the core component of the club—relies heavily on expensive Japanese imports. Their performance is standardized, making customization difficult, and after-sales service is often problematic. This is where I saw a clear necessity for high-performance, customized clubs made with our own technology.”Traditional manufacturing methods, which involve rolling carbon fiber sheets, create a non-uniform strength point known as the ‘Spine’ where the material overlaps. This inconsistency often compromises shot accuracy. In contrast, Athlova’s ‘36-axis horizontal pultrusion carbon fiber weaving device’ weaves fibers in a seamless manner. This ensures uniform elasticity in every direction (360 degrees) and secures more than double the rigidity of conventional shafts. This ensures that the shaft consistently returns to its original position regardless of the swing direction, providing top-tier hitting accuracy.“It’s not just about a superior shaft. Our product features a ‘detachable head’ and a ‘variable weight’ system. Users can replace the head or adjust the club’s balance themselves to suit their physical conditions or swing styles”, Cho added.“The most innovative aspect is the integration of ‘smart sensors.’ These are designed to collect data such as swing speed, stroke count, and step count, enabling comprehensive health monitoring. In essence, it has evolved beyond a simple piece of sports equipment into a digital healthcare device for seniors.”Regarding future plans, CEO Cho remarked, “Our initial goal is to secure a 10% share of the domestic market and expand into the Japanese market. We don't intend to just sell products, we aim to build a sustainable business model that integrates digital subscription services based on smart sensor data.”He concluded, “Ultimately, our goal is to realize social value by adopting manufacturing processes utilizing eco-friendly materials and to establish ourselves as a global leader in the park golf market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com