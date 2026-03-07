[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] askitmore, Empowering Everyone to Create High-Quality Presentations with Ease

Minkyu Lee CEO of askitmore



“Unlike competitors such as Gamma or Genspark, snapdeck provides a fully customized output by supporting the entire lifecycle of a presentation—from initial creation to final edits—through AI”, said CEO Minkyu Lee. “Our chat-based interface allows users to request specific revisions in natural language, such as ‘Change the bar chart to a line graph’ or ‘Turn all selected text white’ which the AI understands and applies instantly. While high-quality, aesthetic presentations previously required professional design skills, snapdeck significantly lowers this barrier, enabling anyone to intuitively complete expert-level slides at a rapid pace.”askitmore is a startup developing snapdeck, an AI slide creation agent designed to help anyone produce high-quality presentations quickly and effortlessly. The company was founded in June 2025 by CEO Minkyu Lee (25). Lee, who was a senior majoring in design and engineering in the United States, put his studies on hold to launch the venture with his co-founders.Lee emphasized that with snapdeck, users can generate a finished presentation in approximately one to two minutes simply by inputting their desired content and clicking the generate button.“snapdeck’s core competitiveness lies in three key areas”, Lee explained. “First, unlike existing AI services that merely fit content into fixed templates, snapdeck accurately captures the user's intent to create a harmonious balance between content and layout. This results in professional, natural slides that don't look ‘AI-generated.’”Second, the platform allows for real-time revisions through a chat interface. This eliminates the need for users to learn complex editing tools, as they can apply changes instantly using natural language—a feature that radically simplifies the traditionally cumbersome slide editing process.Third, snapdeck offers overwhelming operational efficiency, generating slides up to five times faster than its competitors. “With this differentiated approach, snapdeck goes beyond being a mere production tool; it acts as an AI-powered presentation partner, much like a professional design agency”, added Lee.askitmore’s marketing strategy is rooted in the philosophy that ‘the product is the marketing.’ Since launching on Product Hunt, the world’s largest product discovery platform, the service has surpassed 30,000 cumulative subscribers without any paid advertising or large-scale promotions.“Notably, over 95% of our users are located overseas”, Lee remarked. “This serves as proof that our product is delivering tangible value in the global market, transcending language and cultural barriers. Our strategy to target the global market through a product-led approach from the outset has proven highly effective.”A defining characteristic of askitmore is its user-centric development process, where every team member communicates directly with users to gather feedback.Regarding the company’s future vision, Lee stated, “Our ultimate goal is to help people communicate their messages more effectively through AI. Starting with presentations is just the beginning. We believe AI can play a meaningful role in all forms of human communication. Our target is to secure a 3% share of the global presentation market by the end of 2026.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com