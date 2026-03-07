[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] Wellnessbox, A Startup Developing a Pharmacy-Based AI-Driven Customized Supplement Repackaging and Delivery Platform

Hyeokchan Kwon CEO of Wellnessbox



“Wellnessbox is a platform where AI recommends optimal nutritional ingredients based on a user’s symptoms, current medications, underlying health conditions, and medical check-up data. These recommendations are double-checked by a pharmacist at a local pharmacy before being repackaged into individual doses and delivered. By offering a minimum order of just seven days, we allow consumers to start their health journey without a heavy burden. Furthermore, through our web and app platforms, users can monitor their health status and the efficacy of the supplements for continuous, personalized management. If a supplement does not suit them or shows minimal improvement, users can provide feedback to adjust their package, enabling a true journey to find the supplements that perfectly fit their needs.”Wellnessbox is a startup developing a pharmacy-based AI-driven customized supplement repackaging and delivery platform. It was founded in August 2025 by CEO Hyeokchan Kwon (24) while he was attending the Yonsei University College of Pharmacy.The company operates a service that interprets consumer health data through AI analysis. Based on these insights, recommended supplements are repackaged into individual doses after a clinical review by a pharmacist and then safely delivered to the customer.A key differentiator for Wellnessbox is its ability to deliver in small units. While the existing supplement market typically offers products in multi-month packaging—making it difficult for consumers to judge suitability—Wellnessbox reduces this burden by offering 7-day starter units.“Our multi-item repackaging system allows us to combine popular supplements from various manufacturers into a single pack. This ensures an objective, performance-based combination that is not tied to any specific brand. We also maintain a pharmacy-based medication review system. Following the AI recommendation, a pharmacist conducts an additional review considering the user’s current medications and health status before the repackaging process, thereby guaranteeing safety and professional expertise.”The platform’s expert-supervised recommendation algorithm is another core strength. “Our recommendations are highly scientifically credible as they are based on algorithms consulted by clinical pharmacy professors and renowned consulting pharmacists. Furthermore, we have signed an MOU with a specialized pharmaceutical delivery company to ensure that even products sensitive to environmental changes are delivered safely.”CTO Hyungjun Yeo, a co-founder, has a unique background, having started his undergraduate studies in Computer Science at POSTECH before transferring to the Yonsei University College of Pharmacy. He oversees the overall service development. He developed a full-stack system—including the Next js-based web platform and mobile app—that integrates ordering, pharmacy synchronization, and repackaging delivery. He also designed and implemented the data pipeline and AI model structures that handle user data collection, processing, storage, and analysis based on the recommendation algorithms designed by pharmaceutical experts.Regarding future plans, CEO Kwon stated, “Although I am a pharmacist, my ultimate goal—paradoxically—is to make it so people don’t have to visit pharmacies. Through Wellnessbox, I want to foster a culture of ‘preventative health management’ that protects health before illness occurs.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com