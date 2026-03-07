[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] WEDID, A Startup Tackling the Lack of Transparency and Complexity in Real Estate Transactions

MinChan Kim CEO of WEDID



“Our flagship service is ‘Busuda’ a platform that allows users to tour homes through VR and complete contracts seamlessly. With Busuda, landlords or tenants can easily capture 360-degree VR footage using only their smartphone cameras and apply it to their listings immediately. This allows anyone to explore a realistic interior of a property without any specialized professional gear.”WEDID is an innovative company dedicated to solving the opaque and complex issues inherent in real estate transactions. The firm is developing ‘Busuda’ a service that enables anyone to easily view properties via VR and finalize contracts. The company was founded in June 2025 by CEO MinChan Kim (34).When landlords and tenants enter into an agreement, the platform automates complex procedures such as reviewing certified copies of real estate registers, securing fixed dates (Hwak-jeong-il-ja), drafting lease agreements, and managing jeonse loans and insurance. In collaboration with a network of certified real estate agents, Busuda supports legal verification, digital contracts, and electronic signatures to prevent illegal or high-risk transactions.The competitiveness of Busuda lies, first, in its ultra-simple VR generation capability, which allows for the creation of high-quality VR views through smartphone photography alone. Its second advantage is cost reduction and transparency; the platform drastically lowers traditional brokerage commissions and ensures the secure storage of transaction records and contracts. Third, it builds a trust-based network by partnering with verified certified real estate agents to provide dispute prevention and post-transaction liability support.Following the completion of its Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and Proof of Concept (PoC) validation, WEDID plans to launch online marketing campaigns. The company intends to aggressively target the rental demand from young adults and newlyweds through partnerships with real estate communities, local governments, and university districts.Regarding future plans, CEO Kim stated, “Our short-term goal is to officially launch the service following the MVP phase. We plan to secure transaction data primarily in Seoul and the metropolitan area and launch a service linked to jeonse contract renewal loans.”He added, “Our mid-term goal is to expand the service nationwide, with plans to implement AI-driven automated valuation and smart contracts. Long-term, we aim to enter major Asian cities and leap forward as a leading global PropTech company by integrating VR and blockchain technology.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com