[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] UNIS J, Developing High-Precision EMG Signal Analysis AI for HMD and Robot Control

UNIS J, an acronym for ‘Unified Neural Interface Systems’, is a tech company developing control solutions that replace cumbersome controllers or camera-dependent systems with a single, finger-sized sensor. Founded in November 2025 by CEO Heejun Youn (27), the company aims to redefine how users interact with HMDs (VR/AR) and robotic systems.The flagship product is an integrated module combining a high-precision Electromyography (EMG) biosensor with Artificial Intelligence, specifically designed for HMD and robot control.“Simply put, it is a device that reads your hand’s micro-movements and intentions just by wearing it on your arm”, explained CEO Heejun Youn. “Existing VR/AR devices have been limited by the need to hold heavy controllers or by requiring the user's hands to stay within the camera's field of view.”The proprietary module developed by UNIS.J captures subtle muscle signals (EMG) from the inner arm. When a user intends to move a finger, the ultra-compact, high-sensitivity sensor detects the resulting electrical signals. These are then analyzed by UNIS.J’s internal AI algorithm, UNIS-AI Core, which identifies intentions—such as a ‘click’ or a ‘scroll’—within 0.1 seconds.By integrating this module into HMDs or robots, users can control devices exactly as they think, even when their hands are in their pockets or in dark environments. This solution realizes a truly ‘hands-free’ neural interface.UNIS.J’s competitive edge lies in two areas, unrivaled signal precision and versatility. First is the technical ‘super-gap.’ The core challenge of EMG sensors is noise reduction. UNIS.J has secured a significantly higher Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) than its competitors through its proprietary analog circuit design. This allows the system to distinguish fine movements as small as 5mm, achieving over 93% accuracy in AI intent recognition—a level of performance that rivals the research currently being conducted by big tech giants like Meta and Apple.Second is platform-independent scalability (as an Enabler). While big tech firms often keep their interface technologies closed within their own ecosystems, UNIS.J offers a ‘standardized module’ that can be immediately integrated into HMDs or robots from any manufacturer. This positions UNIS.J as an ideal partner for mid-sized hardware manufacturers, providing them with a commercially ready solution without the risk of technical dependency.Regarding future plans, Youn stated, “In the short term, our goal is to showcase our completed module to global buyers at CES 2026 in January. We intend to use this as a springboard to secure supply contracts with global HMD and robotics companies and successfully establish our presence in the international market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com