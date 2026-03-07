[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] CHECKUREE, A Specialized Management Solution for Music Academies

Hyeeun Cho CEO of CHECKUREE



CHECKUREE is a service designed to resolve the recurring operational and management challenges faced by music academies. Its core mission is to help academy directors systematically organize all aspects of their operations, including student tracking, lesson recording, and parent communication. By documenting and archiving the lesson process and student learning trajectories, CHECKUREE aims to elevate both the quality of education and the efficiency of academy management. The company was founded in June 2025 by CEO Hyeeun Cho (37).The flagship product is ‘CHECKUREE’ an integrated management program that consolidates essential information for running a music academy into a single platform. Instructors can log attendance, lesson status, progress, and consultation notes immediately after each session. As this data accumulates, it provides a comprehensive view of the student's learning flow and development over time. Furthermore, based on these accumulated logs, the platform generates monthly reports for parents, enabling academies to provide detailed insights into a student’s growth rather than mere attendance updates. This fosters a natural and professional communication bridge between the academy and the parents.The primary competitive edge of CHECKUREE is that it was designed specifically for the unique operational workflows of music academies. While general academy management software often focuses solely on attendance and billing, CHECKUREE prioritizes the lesson-centric structure and individual student progress tracking. It differentiates itself by not just storing data, but structuring it so that administrators can make evidence-based decisions regarding student learning and academy operations.Regarding financial features, CHECKUREE plans to provide billing and payment functions through integration with specialized payment service providers. Rather than building its own payment infrastructure, the company has chosen a strategy of collaborating with systems already widely used in the field. This approach lowers the barrier to adoption for academies and allows CHECKUREE to concentrate its resources on its core strength: lesson logging and operational data management.Currently, CHECKUREE is preparing for its official launch, focusing on field validation and product refinement rather than large-scale promotion. By applying the beta version to actual music academies, the company is continuously upgrading features based on direct feedback from directors and instructors. Following the official release, the company plans a phased expansion strategy rooted in a deep understanding of the music education environment. This includes building trust by sharing real-world use cases on social media, combined with a ‘walk-in’ communication approach to encourage grassroots adoption.“In the short term, our goal is to refine our features so thoroughly that academy directors consider CHECKUREE an essential, indispensable service”, said CEO Cho.“In the long run, we aim to grow into a specialized management platform for music education that leverages data to simultaneously enhance educational standards and operational productivity.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com