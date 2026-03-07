[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] KQC, Developing AI-Driven Quality Control Solutions for Rebar Couplers

Dong Whee Kwon CEO of KQC



KQC is a deep-tech company developing solutions that automatically inspect and manage the quality of rebar coupler connections using AI-based vision technology. By verifying, recording, and analyzing connection integrity in real-time, KQC aims to eliminate faulty construction while simultaneously enhancing safety and standardization at construction sites. The company was founded in September 2025 by CEO Dong Whee Kwon.The flagship product is the ‘AI Vision-Based Rebar Coupler Quality Control Solution.’ Rebar couplers are critical components used to join steel reinforcement bars in construction, the integrity of these joints is directly linked to the structural safety of the building. Currently, the industry suffers from a structural reliance on manual visual inspections or the intuition of workers, making it difficult to perfectly filter out improper fastening or construction errors.“Since the enforcement of the Serious Disaster Punishment Act, CEOs and site managers in the construction industry have felt a significant burden regarding legal liability for onsite accidents”, said CEO Kwon. “Traditional visual inspection methods do not leave objective quality records, making it extremely difficult to clarify the scope of responsibility when an incident occurs.”To address these challenges, KQC’s solution utilizes AI vision technology to automate the inspection of coupler-to-rebar connections in real-time. High-resolution cameras capture the status of the rebar ends and coupler threading, while AI models automatically identify various defect types, such as under-tightening, over-tightening, thread damage, and improper insertion. Inspection results are immediately logged into the system, creating a comprehensive database of quality history for every unit.The primary differentiator of this solution is that it goes beyond mere defect detection. By archiving all inspection results as data, it provides verifiable proof of quality history, ensures consistent quality standards regardless of worker skill levels, and establishes objective evidence to clarify liability in the event of an accident.KQC’s core competitiveness lies in its high productivity underpinned by technical maturity. Unlike firms still in the research phase, KQC has already internalized the entire manufacturing process—including rebar cutting, rolling, chamfering, and threading—securing immediate mass-production capabilities. By integrating coupler assembly and quality inspection into a single seamless flow, KQC has created a structure that significantly reduces changeover times and rework rates. Consequently, the company can stably produce higher volumes under the same labor and equipment conditions while minimizing process interruptions or delivery delays caused by defects.“By embedding AI-based automated inspection directly into the production line rather than treating it as a separate post-process, we can elevate quality standards without compromising production speed”, Kwon explained. “This distinguishes us from traditional ‘inspect-after-production’ methods by enabling a structure where production and quality control occur simultaneously.”KQC is currently targeting mid-sized processing firms and specialized contractors, leveraging a sales force with extensive field experience and networks in the coupler and rebar processing sectors. The company plans to use the quality data and delivery track records accumulated during this phase as references to gradually expand into major construction firms and the public procurement market.Regarding future plans, CEO Kwon stated, “KQC’s most vital mission is to enhance the safety and reliability of the construction industry by stably producing and supplying superior couplers that can prevent faulty construction.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com