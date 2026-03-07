[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] Pet To You, Crafting Bespoke Keepsakes to Bridge the Lives of Pets and Guardians

Sung Soo Lee CEO of Pet To You



Pet To You is a brand dedicated to materializing the precious memories and love shared between pets and their guardians. The company was founded in July 2025 by CEO Sung Soo Lee (32).“Having served as a pet funeral director for approximately two years, I witnessed firsthand the final moments between guardians and their beloved companions”, said CEO Lee. “This experience led me to think deeply about how guardians can continue to feel and remember their time with their pets even after parting ways.”The flagship products of Pet To You are designed to evoke the sensation of constant companionship in everyday life. At the heart of this service is the pet’s actual fur. By incorporating a pet's fur into jewelry—such as necklaces and rings—guardians can naturally feel the presence of their companions throughout their day. Additionally, the company plans to introduce items like wappens (patches) and small accessories created by processing even small amounts of fur into thread-like forms, making them easy to carry at all times. Every item from Pet To You is crafted not as a mere souvenir, but as a medium to transform past memories into a living presence.“While most pet merchandise is limited to one-off customizations using photos or illustrations, Pet To You utilizes the irreplaceable physical element of pet fur”, Lee explained. “This allows our business model to expand across jewelry, apparel, and various lifestyle accessories.”A key differentiator for Pet To You is its focus on long-term storytelling rather than transactional manufacturing. By archiving the data and production history of each individual pet through continuous communication with the guardian, the brand maintains a consistent identity and narrative for any future creations.“Pet To You holds a clear competitive edge in its brand structure, which allows for ongoing, personalized production centered around a specific pet, rather than just selling standalone products”, Lee added.Currently, Pet To You is focusing on building brand credibility through an online-centric direct-to-consumer (DTC) model. Utilizing social media and its online store as primary sales channels, the company prioritizes conveying the profound meaning and craftsmanship of its products over short-term discounts or aggressive advertising.Given that trust is paramount for products of this nature, Pet To You aims to maintain communication centered on its brand philosophy and meticulous production process. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its reach from online sales to B2B collaborations and specialized 1:1 customization services.Regarding future goals, Lee stated, “Our priority is to execute our vision sustainably. We want to calmly expand our products and experiences so that the time spent with a pet today and the memories left behind tomorrow can flow seamlessly as one. Our ultimate goal is to establish Pet To You as a brand that stays by the guardian's side for a long time, built on a foundation of unique manufacturing standards and deep-rooted brand trust.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com