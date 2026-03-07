[The Kwangwoon University 2025 Pre-Startup Package CEO] Hallbar, Streamlining ESG reporting with ready-to-use templates

Hyojeong Ha, CEO of Hallbar



Hallbar, whose name means ‘sustainable’ in Swedish, is a pioneering company providing AI-powered templates enabling businesses to easily draft sustainability reports. By utilizing AI technology trained on a decade of global investment data, Hallbar delivers ESG comparative metrics across peer industries, incorporates investment criteria by global institutional investors, and offers strategic benchmark solutions. The company was established in June 2025 by CEO Hyojeong Ha.“With the mandatory disclosure of sustainability reports for all KOSPI-listed companies by 2030, the sustainability management reporting market is projected to grow by more than 30% annually, reaching an estimated valuation of 150 billion KRW”, stated CEO Ha. “Currently, only 7.5% of the approximately 950 KOSPI-listed companies are publishing sustainabulity reports, meaning 92.5% have yet to comply. Furthermore, under Scope 3 regulations, companies exporting to Europe are requried to disclose supplier-related data. Consequently, SMEs and KOSDAQ-listed firms that do business with large KOSPI-listed corporations will ultimately be required to provide and disclose ESG information.”However, when considering regulatory frameworks such as the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the sheer volume of requried disclusures—reaching up to 1,100 specific data points—combined with regulatory complexity poses a significant challenge, Many companies lack dedicated internal departments or specialized personnel to handle the processes, leading most firms to rely heavily on external consultanats and outsourced reporting services.According to a 2024 survey by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), 91% of companies utilize external professional agencies for their sustainability disclosures. With the average cost of producing a sustainability report currently estimated at around 100 million KRW, many mid-sized enterprises cite the annual expense as a significant financial burden.Hallbar aims to disrupt this high-cost market by offering standardized templates that reduces reporting expenses, while leveraging AI to provide the quantitative indicators that traditional ESG consulting often lacks.Hallbar’s core technology, its ESG diagnostic software, powered by an AI model that predicts divestment probability by the Government Pension Fund of Norway. “The primary pain point for companies is that while they understand the necessity of ESG, it is often perceived strictly as a cost. Companies need to identify strategic priorities—understanding precisesly which areas to improve, how to address them, and to what extent”, Ha explained.By employing an AI model trained on the investment patterns of major institutional investors, Hallbar identifies gaps by benchmarking clients against similarly sized peers that consistently attract investment. This approach provides visible, quantitative metrics that solve the fundamental challenges faced by businesses in ESG decision making.“In October 2025, we were selected for the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) Europe accelerating program, which allowed us to pitch our business model in Germany. We won the pitching competition hosted by the August-Wilhelm Scheer Institute, a renowned German research institute specializing in management and technology. We are currently in discussions regarind a potential partnership with a German firm operating in a similar sector. In the first half of 2026, we plan to host business briefings and events offering complimentary diagnostic reports to several target companies.”Regarding future plans, Ha stated, “Our ultimate goal is to help companies choosing Hallbar become entities that contribute to society through sound and sustainable management.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com