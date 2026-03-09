[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] CERAZAN ADVANCED MATERIALS, Developing Eco-Friendly Alternatives to PFAS, the Globally Regulated Substance

Daegyu Kim, CEO of CERAZAN ADVANCED MATERIALS



CERAZAN ADVANCED MATERIALS is a pioneering firm developing sustainable alternatives to PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances), which are subject to stringent global environmental regulations. As a materials specialist meeting rigorous industrial performance standards, the company possesses proprietary technology for the mass production of its eco-friendly, high weather-resistant materials. It was founded in December 2022 by CEO Daegyu Kim.The company’s core product is its independently developed ‘Eco-Friendly High Weather-Resistant Material’, designed for diverse applications including specialized paints, coatings, insulation, and acoustic shielding.“Countries worldwide, including the U.S., EU, India, China, and Japan, are implementing bans or strict regulations on materials containing PFAS”, Kim explained. “Industries spanning semiconductors, displays, automobiles, textiles, medical devices, aerospace, and cosmetics are desperately seeking alternatives. However, many are merely applying for regulatory grace periods due to the lack of viable substitutes. For these companies, finding a replacement is no longer just a compliance issue—it is a matter of corporate survival.”The materials developed by CERAZAN are uniquely positioned to address these global PFAS regulations while delivering the high-performance durability required by heavy industries.“Our primary competitive advantage is our verified eco-friendliness in the paint and coating sectors”, said Kim. “In addition to being PFAS-free, our materials have been certified free of heavy metals and TVOCs, and have passed in-vitro cytotoxicity and skin irritation tests. These results have been validated through authorized testing bodies for both current and prospective clients.”Secondly, the company’s materials outperform existing fluorinated, urethane, and ethoxy-based paints in critical areas such as fire resistance, hardness, self-cleaning properties, acid resistance, salt spray resistance, and water repellency. Furthermore, the company offers superior price competitiveness and carries no legal risks regarding patent infringement.Recognizing the growth potential of its proprietary materials, CERAZAN attracted over KRW 1 billion in investment during its early stages. As of February 1, 2026, the company has commenced full-scale operations at its own manufacturing facility within the Jeongeup Advanced Science Industrial Complex, currently focusing on its contract with Toray Advanced Materials Korea Inc.Regarding his motivation for founding the company, Kim shared, “I ventured into this business based on the conviction that even the best materials require a stable and fixed demand base to ensure corporate sustainability.” He added that he finds great fulfillment in establishing the company’s own factory and maintaining a four-day work week for his employees.Looking ahead, Kim stated, “Our immediate goal is to secure independent test reports and achieve ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 certifications to bolster our corporate identity. From there, we aim to leap forward as a global materials leader. By the second half of 2027, we plan to establish local joint ventures (JVs) in China, the U.S., Japan, and Southeast Asia.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com