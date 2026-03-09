[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] VAXPORT, Crafting Digital Twin-Based VR·AR·XR Content to Bridge Reality and the Virtual World

Yun-su Shin, CEO of VAXPORT



-High-resolution spatial and object scanning using Digital Twin technology (Photogrammetry & LiDAR)



-Person-centered records and services through Volumetric technology, integrated with Unreal Engine-based XR and Virtual Production

VAXPORT is a specialized content creation firm established in May 2020 by CEO Yun-su Shin (44). The company focuses on building "near-reality virtual spaces" by merging advanced scanning technologies with real-time rendering.“Our strength lies in implementing virtual environments that are indistinguishable from reality through the combination of Photogrammetry, LiDAR, Volumetric, and Unreal Engine”, says Shin. “By utilizing interaction systems like Unreal’s Sequencer and Blueprints, we propose spatial storytelling that fuses technology and art. We pursue a one-stop pipeline that covers everything from scanning and virtualization to real-time directing and multi-platform service delivery.”Revolutionizing Digital Records and Human Interaction VAXPORT’s primary technological pillars include high-resolution Digital Twin scanning and RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) AI-based digital human services. By reconstructing physical spaces into high-density data, the company creates photorealistic virtual backgrounds where environmental factors like weather, time, and lighting can be controlled in real-time.Volumetric Capturing: This technology has been used to archive Intangible Cultural Heritage and historical figures, making them accessible via mobile apps (e.g., K-HeritageAR) or bringing artists into the user's physical space through AR (NEARUS).AI Digital Humans: VAXPORT is currently developing interactive digital humans capable of natural dialogue using LLM and RAG technologies. This technology is notably being applied to visual production for broadcast, such as KBS’s History Special, to recreate historical narratives with unprecedented realism.Efficiency and Strategic Expansion. The company’s competitive edge is the speed at which it builds production-ready Digital Twins. By integrating LiDAR and Photogrammetry data directly into Unreal Engine, VAXPORT creates assets that are immediately applicable to broadcasting, exhibitions, and virtual production.Operated by a streamlined team of planning and production experts, VAXPORT maintains a highly efficient B2B workflow (Planning, Production, Post-production, Delivery). Looking toward the future, the company is developing Digital Humans for Senior Care. This project, known as ‘Alwayz’ aims to support the elderly population by creating empathetic digital companions that can assist caregivers and provide social interaction for seniors.Regarding future plans, CEO Shin stated, “We intend to strengthen the interactive performance of our AI Digital Humans and expand our business model by emphasizing specialized functionalities. Our goal is to use AI intuitively to recreate historical figures and provide educational and exhibition experiences that were never possible before.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com