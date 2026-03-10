[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] SUPERFLUX, Developing Action Games Across Multi-Platform Environments

Sungjin Yoon, CEO of SUPERFLUX



-Led by four founders with over 20 years of industry experience, specializing in the action genre



-Integrating AI to provide tangible service value to players and aiming to foster a sustainable gaming ecosystem

SUPERFLUX is a game development studio dedicated to creating high-quality, differentiated content for the global market, powered by the solid teamwork of a group that has developed games together for over a decade. The company was founded in August 2020 by CEO Sungjin Yoon.“We are carving out a market presence through a multi-platform strategy that encompasses both mobile and PC”, said Yoon. “Our four founders each bring over 20 years of industry experience, utilizing their specialized expertise as a foundation for developing unique and creative titles.”The company’s flagship products are centered on the action genre. “Our core team possesses deep-seated expertise in action game development. Our upcoming release is an Action RPG targeting the Southeast Asian market. For our next lineup, we are developing a new hybrid form of gaming that combines a famous IP with rhythm and action elements. Notably, this upcoming project distinguishes itself by actively incorporating AI technology into the content”, Yoon explained.Yoon emphasized that 'action' is at the heart of SUPERFLUX’s competitiveness. “Our goal is to create games that deliver a satisfying, 'tactile' sense of impact across any platform.”He added, “Our proactive use of AI technology is another major differentiator. While most firms focus on using Generative AI to lower production costs, our focus is on providing practical service value to users and establishing a comprehensive gaming ecosystem around it.”SUPERFLUX is currently preparing for service through capable global partners. This partnership model allows the partners to focus on local marketing and operations, while SUPERFLUX concentrates on content development and updates. The company's first title is slated for release within the second quarter of this year, and the subsequent lineup is being developed in collaboration with a major Chinese partner for a launch next year.“SUPERFLUX is currently in investment discussions with several entities. We have reached the stage of coordinating terms and Letters of Intent (LOI) with our international partners”, Yoon revealed. “In addition, we are considering the TIPS program alongside domestic institutional investment.”The studio is composed of 15 employees, with all staff—excluding the CEO—being dedicated developers. These members are veterans who have accumulated extensive experience at major industry players such as NCSOFT, SEGA, Gravity, and XLGAMES.Regarding his future plans, Yoon stated, “I want to build a company where corporate growth and individual growth go hand-in-hand. Furthermore, we will focus on the essence of gaming—fun—to become a company that creates globally iconic titles.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com