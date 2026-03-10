[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] BEOMIK develops and supplies solutions to streamline Financial Regulatory Compliance

Chee Beom Hwang, CEO of BEOMIK



-Supports financial institution practitioners in easily and quickly handling complex anti-money laundering (AML) tasks



-New solution 'ORKIS', featuring AI technology and world-class SQL conversion accuracy, ensures stable operation in real-world enterprise environments

BEOMIK is a specialized company that develops and supplies solutions enabling more efficient compliance with financial regulations. By providing solutions that consolidate core functions, it supports financial institution practitioners in swiftly and efficiently handling Anti-Money Laundering (AML) tasks within complex and extensive financial compliance environments. The company was founded in September 2018 by CEO Chee Beom Hwang (50).CEO Hwang introduced BEOMIK as "a specialized AML technology company that provides not only AML solutions but also watchlist-based data essential for compliance operations and various supporting APIs.""Our most-recently developed solution is a service that implements the technology necessary for any global enterprise to utilize AI, even beyond AML applications," Hwang explained. "Every company possesses data that changes in real-time. Despite advances in data science, meaningful analysis still requires professional queries using SQL. However, most non-technical staff are unfamiliar with database structures or SQL syntax, leading to inefficiencies as they must request developers' support whenever information is needed. If the initial data is inaccurate, these requests become repetitive, causing ongoing time consumption."BEOMIK's AI solution 'ORKIS' addresses this by automatically generating SQL statements tailored to a company's internal database structure whenever a user asks a natural-language question. The staff can then review the results and immediately refine their queries to correct or use the data. In essence, ORKIS acts as an AI agent, like a dedicated in-house developer available 24/7 to every employee in the company.Research on Text-to-SQL technology is underway worldwide, but its core value lies in accuracy. If the results derived from internal systems are inaccurate, companies cannot trust the technology."When BEOMIK began its research, the accuracy of SQL written by skilled experts was around 92%, whereas AI conversion accuracy remained in the 70% range. To bridge this gap, we have continuously integrated cutting-edge technologies such as schema learning and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). Currently, the system has achieved an accuracy approaching 90%. ORKIS's core competitive advantage lies in its world-class SQL conversion accuracy, which can be reliably utilized in actual enterprise environments," said Hwang.Regarding further plans, Hwang stated, "Many companies are racing to adopt AI, yet they struggle with how to apply it to their work practically. BEOMIK will support innovation by providing various AI agents that can be tangibly applied to business operations, helping companies create more efficient and competitive work environments."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com